Air Fares Skyrocket As People Return To Work Post-Holi Festival

Lucknow: As people have begun their journey back to their workplaces in major cities after the Holi festival, airfares have skyrocketed. In some sectors, including Uttar Pradesh, flight prices have doubled from March 16 to March 20, making air travel a costly affair, especially when trains are fully booked and many opt for flights.
From cities like Lucknow and Patna, the return journey of workers and corporate employees to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Surat started on Sunday, March 16. A good number of travellers chose flights, as they were unable to secure Tatkal train tickets, leading to a sharp increase in the cost of air travel.
For instance, the airfare from Lucknow to cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Surat has risen by 40% to 100% in some cases.
Mumbai Fare Show Steep Rise
As per the Flexi fare data, Lucknow to Mumbai flights have witnessed a significant increase in fares due to increasing demands. While the base fare for the flight on normal days is around Rs 5300, on March 16, the fare crossed Rs 10,000 and went up to Rs 13,000 in some cases.
The fare has the potential to rise further if the demand continues to rise. Meanwhile, the fare for March 17 was recorded at over Rs 9000, and on March 18, it was Rs 7000.
Delhi Travel Too Becomes Expensive
Travelling from Lucknow to Delhi has also seen a major rise, making it unaffordable for many. On March 16, the airfare to Delhi crossed Rs 9000, which is over 60% up from a base fare of Rs 3499. The price showed a slight decrease on March 17, with fares recorded at Rs 4768, and on March 18, the fare was close to the base fare.
Hyderabad Flight Fares Jump by 40%
For Hyderabad, the flight fare from Lucknow has witnessed a significant increase. As compared to the base fare of Rs 4929, the airfare on March 16 steeped to Rs 6697, marking a 30% increase.
The fare continued to rise for March 17, reaching Rs 7127, which is a 40% increase from the base fare. For March 19, however, the fare showed a slight dip as prices returned to the base fare of Rs 4929.
Surat Fares Hit Record High
For those travelling to Surat from Lucknow, the fares have witnessed a record increase. On March 16, the airfare for the sector cost Rs 16,198, which is the highest among all destinations.
The cost will likely decrease on March 17, with tickets available for Rs 10,419, and further dropping to Rs 9284 on March 18 and 19. However, fares would see more rise if demand continues.
Why Have Airfares Increased Post-Holi?
A large number of people from several areas of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Maharajganj, and Ballia, work and run businesses in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Surat, Hyderabad, and Chennai. During Holi, Diwali and other festivals, they travel home to celebrate with their families. Once the festivities end, they head back to work, creating a high demand for train tickets during this period and booking them fully.
However, a huge number of people are left without train tickets, especially through the Tatkal service. So, they have no choice but to turn to flights as a last resort, creating a high demand. Since the flights work on the flexi-fare system, the high demand raises prices substantially during peak travel periods, contributing to the sharp hike.
