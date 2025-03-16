ETV Bharat / bharat

Air Fares Skyrocket As People Return To Work Post-Holi Festival

Lucknow: As people have begun their journey back to their workplaces in major cities after the Holi festival, airfares have skyrocketed. In some sectors, including Uttar Pradesh, flight prices have doubled from March 16 to March 20, making air travel a costly affair, especially when trains are fully booked and many opt for flights.

From cities like Lucknow and Patna, the return journey of workers and corporate employees to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Surat started on Sunday, March 16. A good number of travellers chose flights, as they were unable to secure Tatkal train tickets, leading to a sharp increase in the cost of air travel.

For instance, the airfare from Lucknow to cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Surat has risen by 40% to 100% in some cases.

Mumbai Fare Show Steep Rise

As per the Flexi fare data, Lucknow to Mumbai flights have witnessed a significant increase in fares due to increasing demands. While the base fare for the flight on normal days is around Rs 5300, on March 16, the fare crossed Rs 10,000 and went up to Rs 13,000 in some cases.

The fare has the potential to rise further if the demand continues to rise. Meanwhile, the fare for March 17 was recorded at over Rs 9000, and on March 18, it was Rs 7000.

Lucknow to Mumbai fare on 16th March is super high (easemytrip.com)

Delhi Travel Too Becomes Expensive

Travelling from Lucknow to Delhi has also seen a major rise, making it unaffordable for many. On March 16, the airfare to Delhi crossed Rs 9000, which is over 60% up from a base fare of Rs 3499. The price showed a slight decrease on March 17, with fares recorded at Rs 4768, and on March 18, the fare was close to the base fare.