ETV Bharat / bharat

AIOCD Appeals Centre To Revoke Notification Allowing Online Sell Of Medicines

New Delhi: The All-India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), which represents 12.40 lakh chemists and distributors across the country, has threatened to launch a nationwide agitation if the Central government fails to revoke the notification GSR 220 (E) issued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notification GSR 220 (E), issued in March 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowed doorstep delivery of medicines under certain conditions, per Section 26B of the Drugs Act, to regulate their manufacture, sale, and distribution amidst movement restrictions.

Under this, doorstep delivery of medicines was allowed and some rules, such as the requirement to stamp the prescription for the sale of medicines (Rule 65), were temporarily set aside only as a special circumstance.

“We appealed to the Central government to immediately withdraw the special permission under the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver medicines at the doorstep as it is being misused by illegal online platforms, posing a threat to public health,” said AIOCD general secretary Rajiv Singhal to ETV Bharat on Saturday.

He said that in the initial stage, members of the AIOCD will organise halla bol at the district level besides wearing black badges to express their demand. “After conducting the first phase of agitation, we will chalk out the second course of action,” Singhal said.