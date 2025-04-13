ETV Bharat / bharat

AIMPLB To Hold Protest Meeting Against Waqf Act In Hyderabad On Apr 19

AIMPLB will conduct a protest meeting against the Waqf (Amendment) Act at Darussalam under the leadership of party president Khalid Saifullah Rahmani on April 19.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board President Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani and others during the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
All India Muslim Personal Law Board President Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani and others during the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 13, 2025 at 2:29 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will conduct a protest meeting against the Waqf (Amendment) Act here on April 19, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said on Sunday. The meeting will be held at Darussalam (AIMIM's headquarters) under the leadership of AIMPLB president Khalid Saifullah Rahmani from 7 PM to 10 PM, he said.

Speaking to media here, Owaisi appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the Act. "You are making a law that is against the Constitution of India, and you are imposing your ideology on the country. Your ideology should be Indian nationalism and the Constitution. How can something that is good for Hindu and Sikh communities be considered bad for Muslims?" he asked.

The Hyderabad MP further said that the members of the Muslim Personal Law Board from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, along with other Muslim organisations from both the states, will take part in this protest meeting. He said that they will deliver speeches and tell the public about how the Waqf (Amendment) Act is not in favour of the Waqf.

The AIMIM chief said they are also trying to talk to the members of the Parliament Waqf Committee, and if their schedule permits, they can also attend this public meeting. President Droupadi Murmu on April 5 gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament in the first week of April.

Hyderabad: All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will conduct a protest meeting against the Waqf (Amendment) Act here on April 19, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said on Sunday. The meeting will be held at Darussalam (AIMIM's headquarters) under the leadership of AIMPLB president Khalid Saifullah Rahmani from 7 PM to 10 PM, he said.

Speaking to media here, Owaisi appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the Act. "You are making a law that is against the Constitution of India, and you are imposing your ideology on the country. Your ideology should be Indian nationalism and the Constitution. How can something that is good for Hindu and Sikh communities be considered bad for Muslims?" he asked.

The Hyderabad MP further said that the members of the Muslim Personal Law Board from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, along with other Muslim organisations from both the states, will take part in this protest meeting. He said that they will deliver speeches and tell the public about how the Waqf (Amendment) Act is not in favour of the Waqf.

The AIMIM chief said they are also trying to talk to the members of the Parliament Waqf Committee, and if their schedule permits, they can also attend this public meeting. President Droupadi Murmu on April 5 gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament in the first week of April.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AIMPLBWAQF AMENDMENT ACTAIMPLB PROTEST MEET AGAINST WAQFHYDERABADAIMIM PRESIDENT ASADUDDIN OWAISI

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.