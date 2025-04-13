AIMPLB To Hold Protest Meeting Against Waqf Act In Hyderabad On Apr 19

Hyderabad: All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will conduct a protest meeting against the Waqf (Amendment) Act here on April 19, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said on Sunday. The meeting will be held at Darussalam (AIMIM's headquarters) under the leadership of AIMPLB president Khalid Saifullah Rahmani from 7 PM to 10 PM, he said.

Speaking to media here, Owaisi appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the Act. "You are making a law that is against the Constitution of India, and you are imposing your ideology on the country. Your ideology should be Indian nationalism and the Constitution. How can something that is good for Hindu and Sikh communities be considered bad for Muslims?" he asked.

The Hyderabad MP further said that the members of the Muslim Personal Law Board from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, along with other Muslim organisations from both the states, will take part in this protest meeting. He said that they will deliver speeches and tell the public about how the Waqf (Amendment) Act is not in favour of the Waqf.

The AIMIM chief said they are also trying to talk to the members of the Parliament Waqf Committee, and if their schedule permits, they can also attend this public meeting. President Droupadi Murmu on April 5 gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament in the first week of April.