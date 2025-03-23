ETV Bharat / bharat

AIMPLB Announces Nationwide Agitation Against Waqf Bill

New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday announced a nationwide agitation against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, with large sit-ins planned in front of the state assemblies in Patna and Vijayawada on March 26 and 29, respectively, as part of the first phase of the protest.

AIMPLB spokesperson SQR Ilyas said leaders from JD(U), RJD, Congress and Lok Janshakti Party, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, have been invited in Patna.

In Andhra Pradesh, he said, invitations have been sent to the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), YSR Congress, Congress and Left parties.

Ilyas expressed gratitude on behalf of the board to all Muslim organisations, civil society groups and leaders from Dalit, Adivasi, OBC and other minority communities.

"Without the grace of Allah and the united support of these groups, the success of the Delhi demonstration would not have been possible," he said.

He also extended thanks to the opposition parties and members of Parliament who not only participated in large numbers but also firmly rejected the proposed legislation.

The AIMPLB's 31-member Action Committee has resolved to adopt all constitutional, legal and democratic means to oppose the bill, which it has described as "controversial, discriminatory, and damaging".

As part of the first phase of the agitation, large sit-ins have been planned in front of the state assembly in Patna on March 26 and Vijayawada on March 29.

The senior leadership of the AIMPLB, along with representatives of national and state-level religious and social organisations, will participate in these demonstrations, a statement said.

Leaders from civil society, prominent personalities from other minority communities and key figures from Dalit, Adivasi, and OBC sections have also confirmed their participation.

Opposition members of the Joint Committee of Parliament will attend the sit-ins.

Ilyas said the purpose of these protests is to send a clear message to the BJP's alliance partners that they should either withdraw support for the Bill or "risk losing our support".