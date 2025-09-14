ETV Bharat / bharat

AIMIM Chief Owaisi Lashes Out At BJP Over Change In NCERT Syllabus, Says Muslims Not Responsible For Partition

Hyderabad: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for changing the NCERT syllabus, stating that the Muslims had been held responsible for the partition.

Speaking to reporters here, Owaisi said, "This BJP has changed the NCERT syllabus, held Muslims responsible for the partition, we are not responsible for the partition... Savarkar was the first to raise the slogan of partition, Mountbatten is responsible for the partition, the Congress government of that time is responsible, how are we responsible for the partition?..."

He further alleged that the killing of Mahatma Gandhi by Nathuram Godse has also been removed from the syllabus. "You have also removed from NCERT the reason why Mahatma Gandhi was killed by Godse..." he added.

This comes after NCERT introduced new modules on the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, which holds Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Congress leadership, and then Viceroy Lord Mountbatten responsible for India's partition. Earlier on August 17, Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin and senior BJP leader called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi the new avatar of Jinnah.