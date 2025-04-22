ETV Bharat / bharat

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Waqf Amendment Act, Calls It A 'Black Law'

New Delhi: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at the Narendra Modi-led government over the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, alleging that it is not for saving Waqf, but to help land grabbers to become land owners.

“It is a black law and we are not going to accept it as it is against our fundamental rights,” Owaisi said in a conference “, Save Waqf Conference” against Waqf Amendment Act 2025 held by All India Muslim Personal Law Board at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi over the Saudi Arabia visit, Owaisi said, “PM Modi is visiting Saudi Arabia where he will meet Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman warmly, but in India, he says that people identify these people (Muslims) by their attire.”

Addressing the people, Owaisi claimed, “PM Modi should ask the Crown Prince if there is Waqf land or not. Waqf exists in every Muslim country, be it a democracy or a Kingdom.”

Speaking at the event, RJD MP Manoj Jha said, “We should remain united as people will try to mislead us, but we should keep ourselves aware to fight against injustice.”