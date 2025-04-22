AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Waqf Amendment Act, Calls It A 'Black Law'

New Delhi: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at the Narendra Modi-led government over the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, alleging that it is not for saving Waqf, but to help land grabbers to become land owners.
“It is a black law and we are not going to accept it as it is against our fundamental rights,” Owaisi said in a conference “, Save Waqf Conference” against Waqf Amendment Act 2025 held by All India Muslim Personal Law Board at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi over the Saudi Arabia visit, Owaisi said, “PM Modi is visiting Saudi Arabia where he will meet Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman warmly, but in India, he says that people identify these people (Muslims) by their attire.”
Addressing the people, Owaisi claimed, “PM Modi should ask the Crown Prince if there is Waqf land or not. Waqf exists in every Muslim country, be it a democracy or a Kingdom.”
Speaking at the event, RJD MP Manoj Jha said, “We should remain united as people will try to mislead us, but we should keep ourselves aware to fight against injustice.”
Talking on the issue, Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav said, “I want to assure that the Samajwadi Party is against this Act. This issue be it on the road, in Parliament or court, our party stands with you.”
Accusing the BJP-led government of delivering hate speech, Yadav alleged, “A report recently released shows that most 10 hate speeches have been delivered by the BJP because there is no secular person.”
As per the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, the recent amendments made in the Waqf Act have posed significant challenges to the administration of Waqf and undermine the constitutional rights of the Muslim community, and the conference was focused on all such issues.
Speaking on the occasion, former MP Mohammed Adeeb said, “I want to say one thing that a community that was sleeping has now woken up after the step taken against Waqf. We were quiet on every issue, but now the Waqf issue has helped us to raise our voice.
