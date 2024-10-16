AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Records Statement In UP Court In 2022 Shooting Case

Hapur: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday appeared before a court in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur where he recorded his statement in connection with a shooting attack on him during the assembly election campaign in February 2022.
A heavy police force was deployed in and around the court as Owaisi entered inside the court keeping a distance from the media personnel. Owaisi left for Delhi after recording the statement.
It can be recalled that on 3 February 2022 during the Uttar Pradesh assembly election campaign, Asaduddin Owaisi was returning to Delhi after addressing a public meeting in Kithor area in Meerut when two youths opened fire on Owaisi's car at Chhijarsi toll plaza in Pilkhuwa Kotwali area of Hapur with the AIMIM chief having a close shave. A case was registered against both the accused for attempt to murder at the concerned police station.
Interestingly, leader of Owaisi's AIMIM and former Malegaon mayor Abdul Malik too was injured in a similar attack in May this year when two motorbike-borne persons opened fire at him near a petrol pump in Maharashtra's Nashik district. Malik, who is a prominent leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, was injured and rushed to a nearby hospital.
Attacks like these have raised questions over the safety of politicians in the country.
On Saturday, former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar area, just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office.
