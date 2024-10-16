ETV Bharat / bharat

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Records Statement In UP Court In 2022 Shooting Case

Hapur: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday appeared before a court in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur where he recorded his statement in connection with a shooting attack on him during the assembly election campaign in February 2022.

A heavy police force was deployed in and around the court as Owaisi entered inside the court keeping a distance from the media personnel. Owaisi left for Delhi after recording the statement.

It can be recalled that on 3 February 2022 during the Uttar Pradesh assembly election campaign, Asaduddin Owaisi was returning to Delhi after addressing a public meeting in Kithor area in Meerut when two youths opened fire on Owaisi's car at Chhijarsi toll plaza in Pilkhuwa Kotwali area of Hapur with the AIMIM chief having a close shave. A case was registered against both the accused for attempt to murder at the concerned police station.