AIMIM Bowls A Googly To RJD-Led Opposition Alliance With Its Proposal To Join Hands For Bihar Assembly Polls

By Dev Raj

Patna: Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM has bowled a googly to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan by expressing the wish to contest the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections with it to check the division of secular (read non-NDA) votes.

The party, which has often faced allegations of being the 'B-team' of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has formally contacted the RJD and sought talks at a time when the political scenario in Bihar is warming up.

The move has come despite the fact that the RJD had split the AIMIM in June 2022 by poaching four of its five MLAs, leaving its Bihar unit president Akhtarul Iman to run the party as a one-legislator show.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, the AIMIM contested 20 seats, notching a remarkable performance in the Seemanchal region (Northwestern Bihar districts – Purnea, Araria, Katihar, and Kishanganj, which have a sizeable population of the minority community) by winning in five constituencies. It was pegged at the third position on four seats.

Since eight of the nine constituencies where the party fared well were located in Seemanchal, the results indicated that the party was successful in making inroads in the region, especially among the votes that have traditionally sided with the RJD and the Congress.

On the flip side, the Mahagathbandhan already has several parties, including the RJD, Congress, CPIML, CPI, CPM, and the Vikassheel Insan Party. All of them are expected to extract their pound of flesh when seat-sharing for polls to the 243-member Assembly begins. Accommodating the AIMIM could be a tough call in such a situation.

AIMIM Bihar unit president Akhtarul Iman spoke to ETV Bharat about various aspects of the proposal to contest the upcoming Assembly polls as a part of the Mahagathbandhan:

ETV Bharat: What is this proposal about?

Akhtarul: We wrote to RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Monday that the secular votes scatter during the elections, which gives strength to the communal forces. We want to stop this division of secular votes. If Tejashwi is also serious about it then we all should contest the coming Assembly polls together as a part of the Mahagathbandhan.

ETB: Has there been any development on your proposal?

Akhtarul: We are yet to receive any reply from Tejashwi, RJD, or the Mahagathbandhan. We have expressed our wish in clear terms. They have always blamed us for dividing the secular votes. If they are serious on the issue then they will take steps to address the issue. The ball is in their court, especially the RJD’s court, which leads the alliance.

ETB: What action do you expect from Tejashwi or the RJD?

Akhtarul: They should at least start discussing our proposal. A formula of seat-sharing in the forthcoming polls should be devised. We should talk about various aspects related to the alliance.

ETB: How many seats has your party sought if it goes with the Grand Alliance?

Akhtarul: We have not demanded any seat in our proposal, though our preparation is to contest on 100 Assembly seats across Bihar. But we are ready to climb down on the number if the motive is to defeat the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). However, the final decision on seat-sharing and the number of seats to be contested, would depend on AIMIM national president Asaduddin Owaisi.

ETB: Do you think the RJD will respond to your party’s wish to be a part of the Mahagathbandhan?

Akhtarul: We have sent the proposal to the RJD despite the fact that it backstabbed us by weaning four of our MLAs in 2022. The BJP is destroying the socio-economic fabric of the country and is continuing with its divisive agenda. Our intention is to dislodge it. It is time the RJD shows its seriousness on the matter. It should respond because the public is watching everything. There should be no contradiction between two like-minded parties. Let us see what it does.

ETB: Why has the AIMIM made the move to ally with the RJD after so many years?

Akhtarul: We had tried to ally with the RJD and join the Mahagathbandhan prior to the 2020 Assembly polls too. I met Tejashwi several times. I also tried meeting RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was lodged in a Ranchi jail at that time, but could not meet him. However, the talks were not fruitful and an alliance did not materialise. We fared well despite going solo.

ETB: What if the RJD says no to your proposal?

Akhtarul: We have honestly placed our heart’s desire before them. We don’t know what is going on in their hearts. We seriously want to be a part of the alliance. But if it does not happen and they (the RJD and the Mahagathbandhan) suffer reverses in the polls, then they must not blame us.

ETB: Is there any timeframe also to the proposal?

Akhtarul: No. There is no deadline, but the time is now.