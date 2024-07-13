'Aim To Make Mumbai Fintech Capital Of The World': PM Launches Projects Worth Over Rs 29,000 Crore

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple projects related to the road, railways and ports sector worth more than Rs Rs 29,400 crores in Mumbai on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi expressed happiness for getting the opportunity to lay the foundation stones and dedicate multiple projects worth more than Rs 29,400 crores to improve road and rail connectivity between Mumbai and nearby regions.

He also spoke about a huge skill development project for the youth of Maharashtra which will further boost employment opportunities in the state. The Prime Minister mentioned Vadhavan port which was recently approved by the central government. “The 76,000 crore rupees project will create more than 10 lakh jobs”, he added.

Touching upon the investor mood in Mumbai in the last one month, the Prime Minister said that both small and big investors have enthusiastically welcomed the third term of the government. He noted that a stable government will work with triple speed in its third term.

The Prime Minister remarked that Maharashtra possesses a glorious history, an empowered present and dreams of a prosperous future. Highlighting the role of the state of Maharashtra in making India a developed nation, the Prime Minister mentioned the power of industry, agriculture and the finance sector making Mumbai the financial hub of the country.

“I aim to use the power of Maharashtra to transform it into an economic powerhouse of the world; Make Mumbai the fintech capital of the world.”

Throwing light on Maharashtra's magnificent forts of Shivaji Maharaj, the Konkan coastline and the Sahyadri Mountain Range, PM Modi expressed his desire for Maharashtra to scale the top spot in tourism. He also spoke about the state’s potential in medical tourism and conference tourism. “Maharashtra is going to write a new chapter of development in India, and we are its co-travellers”, PM Modi said, underlining that today’s event is a commitment of the government to such resolutions.

Elaborating on the high aspirations of the Indian citizens in the 21st century, PM Modi reiterated the national resolution of Viksit Bharat in the next 25 years. He emphasized the role of Mumbai and Maharashtra in this journey. “It is our goal that quality of life goes up for everyone in Mumbai and Maharashtra. We are trying to improve the connectivity in the nearby areas of Mumbai”, he said. He mentioned the completion of the coastal road and Atal Setu. He informed that about 20 thousand vehicles are using Atal Setu daily, saving an estimated 20-25 lakh rupees worth of fuel. The Metro system, he said, is developing rapidly in Mumbai as the length of the Metro line increased from 8 KM a decade ago to 80 KM today and work is going on the 200 KM Metro network.

“Transformation of Indian Railways benefitting Mumbai and Maharashtra in a big way”, PM Modi said as he mentioned the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Nagpur station. “Today new platforms were dedicated to the nation on Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Lokmanya Tilak Station enabling 24 coaches long trains to ply from there”, he added.

The Prime Minister informed that the length of National highways in Maharashtra has tripled in the last 10 years. Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) Project, he said, is a great example of nature and progress. The Thane Borivali Twin Tunnel Project will reduce the distance between Thane and Boriveli to a few minutes. The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s endeavor to develop the pilgrimage sites of the nation while also easing travel and extending services to the pilgrims. He noted that lakhs of pilgrims are taking part in Pandharpur Wari and mentioned the construction of Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Marg to approximately 200 km, and Sant Tukaram Palkhi Marg to approximately 110 km to ease travel for the pilgrims. He assured that these two roads would soon become operational.

PM Modi said that this connectivity infrastructure is helping tourism, agriculture and industry, improving employment and resting ease for women. “These works of the NDA government are empowering the poor, farmers, women power and youth power” he said, lauding the double engine government for its initiatives like skilling 10 lakh youth and scholarships under Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikhan Yojana.

“Skill development and employment in large numbers is India’s need of the hour”, the Prime Minister remarked, highlighting the record employment generation in India in the past 4-5 years despite the looming Covid pandemic.

The Prime Minister threw light on a recently released detailed report on employment by the Reserve Bank of India and informed that approximately 8 crore jobs have been created in the last 3-4 years, thereby silencing the critics. The Prime Minister also asked the citizens to remain cautious of the false narratives being spun against India’s development. He said that employment is created when bridges are built, railway tracks are laid, roads are constructed, and local trains are manufactured. He noted that the rate of employment in the country is directly proportional to infrastructure development.

“The development model of the NDA government has been to give priority to the deprived”, the Prime Minister emphasized, mentioning the first decision of the new government to build 3 crore houses for the poor. 4 crore families have already received houses. Lakhs of dalits and deprived in Maharashtra also benefited from the Awas Yojana. “We are committed to fulfilling the dream of owning a house for both the poor and the middle class living in cities”, he added.

He talked about the role SVANidhi Scheme is performing in restoring dignity in the life of the street vendors. He informed that about 90 lakh loans have been approved under the scheme including 13 lakhs in Maharashtra and 1.5 lakh in Mumbai itself. He quoted a study that says that the scheme has resulted in a monthly increase of 2 thousand rupees in the income of these vendors.

The Prime Minister highlighted a speciality of the SVANidhi scheme and mentioned the self-respect and power of the poor, especially the street vendors of the country who have availed bank loans under the scheme and also repaid it in time. He informed that the beneficiaries of SVANidhi scheme have so far made digital transactions worth Rs 3.25 lakh crores.

“Maharashtra has propagated cultural, social and national consciousness in India”, the Prime Minister said as he mentioned the legacies left behind by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, Annabhau Sathe, Lokmanya Tilak and Veer Savarkar. The Prime Minister exhorted the citizens to move forward and fulfill their vision of a harmonious society and strong nation. Concluding the address, the Prime Minister urged the citizens to keep in mind that the path to prosperity lies in harmony and amity.

Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shine, Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale were present on the occasion among others.

Projects

Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for Thane Borivali Tunnel Project worth Rs 16,600 crores. This Twin Tube Tunnel between Thane and Borivali alignment will pass below Sanjay Gandhi National Park creating a direct connection between the Western Express Highway on Borivali side and Thane Ghodbander Road on Thane side. The total length of the project is 11.8 km. It will reduce the journey from Thane to Borivali by 12 Km with a saving of about 1 hour in travel time.

He also laid the foundation stone for Tunnel work at Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) Project worth over Rs 6300 crores. The GMLR envisages road connectivity from the Western Express Highway at Goregaon to the Eastern Express Highway at Mulund. The total length of the GMLR is approximately 6.65 kilometers and will provide direct connectivity for Western suburbs with the New proposed airport at Navi Mumbai and Pune Mumbai Expressway.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for Kalyan Yard Remodelling and Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai. Kalyan Yard will help in the segregation of long-distance and suburban traffic. The remodeling will increase the yard's capacity to handle more trains, reducing congestion and improving the efficiency of train operations. The Gati Shakti MultiModal Cargo Terminal in Navi Mumbai will be built in an area of more than 32600 sq mtrs. It will provide additional employment opportunities to the local people and will cater as an additional terminal for handling Cement and other commodities.

He dedicated the New Platforms at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and the extension of Platforms No. 10 & 11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Station to the nation. The new longer platforms at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus can accommodate longer trains, make way for more passengers per train and improve the station's capacity to handle increased traffic. Platforms no. 10 & 11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Station have been extended by 382 meters with a cover shed and washable apron. It will help in the augmentation of the trains up to 24 coaches thus increasing the number of passengers carried.

The Prime Minister launched the Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana with an outlay of around Rs 5600 crores. It is a transformative internship program that addresses youth unemployment by providing opportunities for skill enhancement and industry exposure for youth aged 18 to 30 years.

