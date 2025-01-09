ETV Bharat / bharat

Aim To Become No. 1 Country In Auto Segment: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari said that the automobile industry is giving maximum revenue as a part of GST to the state government and Bharat Sarkar.

Aim To Become No. 1 Country In Auto Segment: Gadkari
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 minutes ago

Dhar: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday highlighted the growth of the country's auto sector in the past few years, during which it became the third biggest player in the segment, and said the aim is to become number one.

"...our number was seventh in the world but we are third in the automobile sector... we surpassed Japan and now our number is third," Union Road Transport and Highways Minister said while addressing a function at National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX) here.

"The size of the USA automobile sector at the top (of the table) was Rs 78 lakh crore industry size, while that of China was Rs 47 lakh crore," Gadkari said.

"When I took charge of the minister. The size of the industry was Rs 7.5 lakh crore and today its size is Rs 22 lakh crore. And this is the industry, which has created 4.5 crore jobs till now -- the highest in the country.

"This is the automobile industry, which is giving maximum revenue as a part of GST to the state government and Bharat Sarkar," he added. The industry has maximum exports, Gadkari said, adding that "our dream is to make the Indian automobile industry number one in the world".

Dhar: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday highlighted the growth of the country's auto sector in the past few years, during which it became the third biggest player in the segment, and said the aim is to become number one.

"...our number was seventh in the world but we are third in the automobile sector... we surpassed Japan and now our number is third," Union Road Transport and Highways Minister said while addressing a function at National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX) here.

"The size of the USA automobile sector at the top (of the table) was Rs 78 lakh crore industry size, while that of China was Rs 47 lakh crore," Gadkari said.

"When I took charge of the minister. The size of the industry was Rs 7.5 lakh crore and today its size is Rs 22 lakh crore. And this is the industry, which has created 4.5 crore jobs till now -- the highest in the country.

"This is the automobile industry, which is giving maximum revenue as a part of GST to the state government and Bharat Sarkar," he added. The industry has maximum exports, Gadkari said, adding that "our dream is to make the Indian automobile industry number one in the world".

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UNION MINISTER NITIN GADKARIGADKARI SPEAKS ON AUTOMOBILE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.