AIIMS Patna Doctor Couple's Nerve Mapping Equipment Gets Govt Of India Patent

Patna: In a first, a doctor couple from All India Institute of Medical Science, Patna has secured a patent for a device that simplifies complex brain and spine surgeries.

The device, made by Dr Vikas Chandra Jha, Head of Neurosurgery Department and his wife Dr Sangam Jha of the Gynaecology and Obstetrics Department, will reduce damage to nerves during surgeries. Dr Vikas said the machine is called 'Intra Surgical Nerve Mapping Pro Suction Tube' and it is capable of identifying and repairing nerves as it can be negotiated in different directions within the body. Equipped with Artificial Intelligence, the machine is capable of repairing damaged nerves based on command.

Work started in 2022

The machine, in use at present, is an American device that identifies damaged nerves only in one particular direction. The new device is a prototype and has already been used in surgery on seven patients at the institute. Dr Vikas said he started working on the machine in August, 2022 and received the patent for it from the Government of India in December, 2024. "The seven patients who were operated upon using the machine, recovered fast," he said.

No damage to nerves during surgery

Dr Vikas said if a surgery was conducted using the old machine, a patient would have to stay in the hospital post surgery for a week. However, now with the use of the his machine, the post-surgery stay has been reduced to within seven days. Dr Vikas said his machine ensures that nerves are not damaged during brain and spine surgeries. What's even better is that it identifies damaged nerves in the body and helps repair them.

Dr Vikas Chandra Jha (ETV Bharat)

Machine designed by Dr Sangam

Dr Vikas said his wife Dr Sangam contributed a lot to the design of the machine. He said that both of them are surgeons and when they are at home, they discuss new surgical equipment and techniques. "My wife prepared the design," he said, adding then the machine was made as per specifications and its functions checked. "The project succeeded and now it is our responsibility to prepare a fine sophisticated machine from a heavy prototype," he said.

Dr Vikas Chandra Jha explaining the efficacy of his machine (ETV Bharat)

Rs 5 lakh spent on the machine

Dr Vikas as soon as the prototype machine received patent from the Government of India, several private companies contacted him. "I spent around Rs 5 lakh on making the device. However, I wish when it is ready for mass production, its cost should be reasonable so that it can be used in every hospital," he said. Dr Vikas said he will not contact any private company to make the machine to keep it affordable. He said he has requested ICMR, an institution of the Government of India, to develop his prototype machine into a better functional device. Apart from this, he is also in touch with IIT, Patna. Dr Vikas wants the machine to be developed in a government institution. Dr Vikas said in brain surgeries, four minutes after the brain is opened is very critical. In many cases of brain stroke, the condition worsens if there is a slight delay in surgery. By using the machine for treatment of brain stroke, such problems will be reduced and patients will be able to get better surgical treatment. "This device will also prove to be very effective in treatment of spine injuries and will reduce post-surgery stays at hospital. It is capable of identifying damaged nerves in multiple directions and repairing it on time," he said.

Dr Vikas Chandra Jha and his associates performing a surgery using 'Intra Surgical Nerve Mapping Pro Suction Tube' at AIIMS Patna (ETV Bharat)

The machine is also beneficial for doctors

Dr Vikas said the machine not only helps in curing patients quickly but also saves doctors from X-ray exposure. Currently, doctors are exposed X-ray while trying to identify the damaged nerves in spine surgeries.