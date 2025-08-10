AIIMS-Delhi Cautions Against Deceptive Ads Of E-Cigarettes As Being Safe Alternatives

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Sunday stated that it fully supports Centre's ban on e-cigarettes and as nicotine use among youth continues to grow as a potential threat, it strongly cautions against deceptive advertisements under the garb of being 'safe alternative'.

"AIIMS is in full support of the Government of India's ban on e-cigarettes under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019. As nicotine use among youth continues to rise as a potential threat in the country, AIIMS strongly cautions against the deceptive advertisements of e-cigarettes in the garb of being a "safe alternative", particularly when it is being used in an unregulated or recreational setting," the institute clarified in a press release.

The clarification comes a day after two doctors of the institute called for a relook at the ban on Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS), saying e-cigarettes with nicotine when compared with no treatment have been found to be of benefit. Oncologists from AIIMS-Delhi, Dr Abhishek Shankar and Dr Vaibhav Sahni, in an article in JCO Global Oncology, has said that a complete ban on such products can lead to demand towards illicit marketing.

Reiterating its "clear and long-standing position opposing any form of tobacco and nicotine use", including e-cigarettes, AIIMS-Delhi has clarified that individual opinions and their conclusions are "solely the responsibility of the respective principal investigators and research teams", and do not represent the official stance or endorsement of AIIMS as an institution.

The institute has also reaffirmed its commitment to rigorous scientific standards, emphasising that only studies reviewed and formally adopted by its expert committees or management are considered AIIMS’ official position. "AIIMS consistently supports data-driven, evidence-based medical practice and policy and notes that any interpretation or communication of unapproved should not be attributed to the institute as a whole," it stated.

In 2019, India banned sale, storage and manufacturing of ENDS under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA). AIIMS-Delhi said it has issued warnings against promoting or accepting ENDS and e-cigarettes. "The Institute proudly stood in support of the Government of India's 2019 countrywide ban on ENDs, and will continue to stand for sound, scientific, and cautious public health policies," it added.

The Tobacco Cessation Clinic of AIIMS-Delhi led to tobacco cessation in India. It provided counselling and medical assistance to thousands in quitting tobacco, conducted cessation courses for medical practitioners and undertook research for policy formulation on tobacco control.