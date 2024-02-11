MBBS Student 'Dies by Suicide' at AIIMS Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) : A second year MBBS student has committed suicide at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. The student was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Post mortem of the dead body is being conducted. On information, police reached the spot and registered the case. The police has started investigating the matter.

At the same time, the police have also found a suicide note from the spot. According to the police, the family members of the deceased student have been informed about the death. As of now, the police are avoiding giving any information about the suicide note.

It is noteworthy that for the first time a case of suicide of a student has come to light in Bilaspur AIIMS. When contacted, the AIIMS management refused to speak on the alleged suicide. According to the police sources, the deceased student (21 years) was a native of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The student was studying MBBS at AIIMS Bilaspur and was in the second year.

Bilaspur ASP Shiv Kumar said that information has been received about the death of MBBS student in Bilaspur AIIMS. Police have also recovered a suicide note from the spot. The police is investigating every aspect of the case.

(Suicide is not a solution. If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)