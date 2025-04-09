AICC Session: Congress Resolves To Fight BJP, Sends Big Message On Strengthening INDIA Bloc

New Delhi: The Congress resolved to reboot itself to fight BJP’s pseudo-nationalism, described the grand old party as a defender of the Constitution and committed itself to strengthening opposition unity after brainstorming future strategy at the AICC session in Ahmedabad for two days.

The extended Congress Working Committee discussed the major political challenges before the country on April 8, the first day of the session, while around 2000 senior leaders discussed and endorsed the detailed strategy on April 9.

The Congress versus BJP fight has been going on for decades but has intensified since 2014 when the saffron party came to rule the Centre ending the UPA rule of the previous 10 years.

The Congress has since lost the 2019 and 2024 national elections besides several state elections which brought dejection among the workers.

The party is determined to change the situation in 2029 but realized that to be able to do that it needs to take some big and bold steps.

The resolve to revamp the organization across the country in 2025, which will see the district units playing a more active role in the future, and fight it out on the streets to counter the Centre’s policies, was the collective solution the party veterans came up with.

“Our nationalism binds people together but the pseudo-nationalism of BJP is divisive and prejudiced. It is an irony that those who had no role in the country’s freedom movement are today presenting themselves as patriotic. We will fight the divisive forces with all our might,” AICC in charge of Uttar Pradesh Avinash Pande told ETV Bharat.

Pande recently finalized district unit chiefs for all the 80 districts in the politically crucial state where assembly elections are due in 2027.

According to party insiders, not only did the Congress play a decisive role in the framing of the Constitution, the party defended it over the past 75 years.

“We have taken a pledge that we will never allow anti-Constitution forces to succeed in their destructive designs,” said Pande.

Besides reiterating its commitment to fight for the rights of the people, the most significant message the AICC session gave to the like-minded parties was its commitment to strengthen opposition unity.

In the 2024 national elections, the Congress-SP combine had dealt a severe blow to the saffron party by winning 43 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh which played a role in limiting the saffron party to 240 out of 543 seats.

“The Congress party has worked in the spirit of constructive cooperation and collective efforts, not only with our time-tested political allies but created and sustained the architecture of the INDIA bloc on the commonality of people’s issues. We stand committed to continuing this effort even in the future,” said Pande.

According to AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra BM Sandeep, the saffron party played divisive politics as it wanted to win elections at all costs.

“The BJP government and its affiliates are determined to fracture this core national spirit for political gain and lust for power. They seek to divide, partition and bifurcate - to foster divisions on the grounds of religion, to create language divides, to fabricate artificial discord between north vs south India or to create caste-based rifts. The truth is that the targeting of Muslims and Christians is making large sections of them live in fear today, which is not only demeaning but a crime against the Constitution. The amendment to the law on Waqf board, the targeting of Church land, manufactured demonstrations outside religious places is all part of this polarising strategy,” Sandeep told ETV Bharat.

“The Congress is committed to fighting the politics of religious, linguistic, caste-based, and regional divisions until the last breath. We will not allow India to be divided—nor will we allow those who seek to divide it to succeed in their diabolical designs. Our path is clear,” he added.