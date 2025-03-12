AICC Review Of Bihar Unit Cancelled Amid Strains In Central, State Teams

New Delhi: An AICC review meeting of Bihar scheduled to be held on March 12 has been deferred amid concerns over alleged differences between new AICC in charge Krishna Allavaru and state unit chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

According to party insiders, the meeting has been deferred citing Holi on March 14 as the official reason and may be held after the festival after obtaining feedback from those in charge. However, the real reason was the difference between the central and the state heads.

“Today’s meeting has been cancelled. The meeting will be convened soon but no date has been decided yet,” said an AICC functionary.

During Wednesday's meeting Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Kharge were to review the Congress strategy in poll-bound Bihar where assembly elections will be held later this year along with senior leaders.

Rahul is keen to project the Congress, which has been a junior ally of regional player RJD for decades, as a strong party in the coming election to send a message that the grand old party deserved a better deal in the Bihar seat-sharing formula.

Towards that goal, the Congress had decided to project two leaders from the state AICC in charge of NSUI Kanhaiya Kumar and independent Purnia Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav to send a message to the RJD which is averse to both of them.

Kanhaiya Kumar had been keen to play an active role in Bihar politics but had been held back by the Congress in an attempt not to offend the RJD. The story was the same for Pappu Yadav, who had refused to join the RJD and later contested as an independent candidate fully backed by the Congress in the 2024 national elections.

After much deliberations, it was decided that Kanhaiya Kumar would lead a Congress yatra demanding jobs for the youth to mobilize the young voters in Bihar from March 16.

“The youth yatra demanding jobs is a good initiative. It will certainly help the party project an issue which affects the young people. We hope to attend the meeting soon,” former state unit chief Kaukab Qadri told ETV Bharat.

According to party insiders, the entire state unit was asked to extend full support to Kanhaiya but state unit chief Akhilesh Singh was not involved in the planning. A major campaign role for Pappu Yadav was also on the cards, said party insiders.

On his part, state unit chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh, who has good relations with the RJD leadership, had been upset over the style of functioning of the new in charge and had cautioned the high command not to conduct a yatra during the month of Ramzan when the Muslims fast during the day. Singh had also said that an aggressive stance by the grand old party could cause unnecessary strain in the opposition alliance which should focus on taking on the ruling JDU-BJP combine.

Allavaru had recently said that the Congress will not be a B-team in the state but will act as a team of the people.

“This is not a good time to show cracks within the grand old party. Rather all of us should work together to defeat the JD-U and the BJP. The new in charge must spell out his strategy to the local teams and ensure it is implemented,” said a senior Congress leader.