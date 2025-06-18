AICC Observers Flag Rahul Gandhi’s Message Of Transparency, Social Justice To Workers In MP And Haryana

New Delhi: The AICC observers in Madhya Pradesh and Haryana are flagging Rahul Gandhi’s message of transparency in the first-of-its-kind organisation-building exercise before the workers, but are making it clear that the exercise will be linked to the concept of social justice.

The AICC observers, senior leaders from other states, have been deployed to hold wide consultations with the local workers in Madhya Pradesh and Haryana to shortlist the names of new district unit heads who will steer the grand old party in the days to come.

The organisation in both states had been a cause of concern among the high command, which, of late, initiated the process of revamping the units at the grassroots level.

“It is the vision of our leader, Rahul Gandhi, that all sections of society should get justice. We will see who gets the maximum recommendation, but when the new district unit chiefs will be selected, it will also be noted how many of them belong to the marginalised and backwards groups. This process will have a balance of democracy and social justice. It will ensure a strong organisation which will bring the party to power in the future. As our leader flags the need for social justice in society, he is trying to implement the same in the party as well,” AICC observer for Bhiwani district in Haryana, Manoj Chauhan, told ETV Bharat.

Chauhan further said, besides going from block to block in the area to meet the workers, he is also holding interactions with the social workers and representatives of the SC/ST and OBC communities to hear their views.

“I have held one-on-one discussions with the local leaders in Kosli and Bawal assemblies and earlier with groups of workers in Rewari city and Dharuhera on the significance of the campaign which aims at strengthening the organisation at the grassroots, encouraging active participation, and building a strong, united party in the state. The response is very encouraging,” an AICC observer for Rewari in Haryana told ETV Bharat.

According to party insiders, hitherto all local level appointments in the Congress used to be done on the whims and fancies of a few top leaders in a state. Now, Rahul Gandhi wants to change the practice.

Accordingly, the AICC observers are telling the workers in the two BJP-ruled states to use the never-before opportunity to create new systems and suggest any names they wish to see as new district unit heads, but are advising them to refrain from offering negative feedback.

“We have started a new pilot project in Vidisha, where we had been losing consistently for the past years. So, we thought it was a good place to start as we resolved to resurrect the party in the state. Earlier, cheerleaders in an area used to get party posts even if the workers had a concern over it. All that is set to change now. The workers have been advised to suggest as many names as possible for the process of selecting the new district unit chiefs, but they should refrain from making negative remarks, as it will send the wrong message. The workers should realise the rare opportunity when their views will count in decision-making. We want to empower the local team heads to the extent of becoming almost equal to the state unit chief,” Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari told ETV Bharat.

“When Rahul Gandhi launched the process in the state, his message was clear that henceforth the party will function as per the suggestions of the workers reflected through the new district heads,” he said.