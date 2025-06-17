Congress Attacks Centre On Caste Census Delay, Allocating Insufficient Funds

Jaipur: Raising questions on its intentions, the Congress party has attacked the Narendra Modi led central government on the gazette notification for caste census. Stating that the intentions of the government are flawed, the grand old party has accused the Centre of postponing the important exercise.

On Tuesday, the party’s national general secretary Sachin Pilot during a media interaction said the notification issued by the government is for 2027 whereas the caste census should have started now. “Thousands of crores of rupees are required for caste census but the government has allocated only Rs 570 crores, not allocating enough money for it,” he charged.

Pilot said that the Congress party along with its senior leader Rahul Gandhi had been constantly demanding caste census in and outside the Parliament. He said that at that time the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the government under Prime Minister Modi were calling those raising the demand as ‘Urban Naxals’.

He claimed that it was only under the pressure generated by the Congress and Rahul Gandhi that the government had agreed to conduct the caste census after having refused to do so on many occasions while saying that there was no need for it.

Pilot said that heavy pressure from the Congress party and the growing public awareness had compelled the government and the BJP to realize that they cannot reject this demand for long. So they suddenly accepted the demand for caste census.

“It is not our objective to know the caste of a person. Our objective is to bring those sections of society which are economically, educationally and socially backward into the mainstream,” Pilot asserted.

He accused the government of deliberately delaying important exercises. “The way they passed the Women's Reservation Bill, it is not known when the Bill will be implemented. In the same way, they have postponed the caste census till 2027,” he said.

Pilot said the census in the past was done every 10 years but the central government deferred it in the name of the Corona outbreak. He claimed that about 60 countries have conducted the census between 2021 and 2023. Pilot targeted the Modi government accusing it of focusing only on headline management and how to avoid issues.

He said that everyone knows that it was the Congress and Rahul Gandhi who had been demanding the caste census but the government is trying to take credit for it.

He said, “All the policies including Aadhar card, Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the Indo-US nuclear deal which these people opposed while in the opposition are now taking credit for all of them today after coming to power. We have no objection to them taking credit for the caste census but it should be started on time and adequate funds should be allocated for it.”

He said the job of the opposition is to give positive suggestions and the government should accept these suggestions with a big heart. He said the Congress will raise the issue of delay in the notification of caste census both inside and outside the Parliament during the forthcoming monsoon session.

He cited the example of Telangana for having carried out the caste census very efficiently. “The government took the services of experts in this while NGOs and other people were involved. The central government should conduct caste census keeping in mind the census carried out by the Telangana government,” he said.