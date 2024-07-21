ETV Bharat / bharat

AICC Dissolves Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 21, 2024, 4:49 PM IST

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has dissolved the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee. The move comes after the grand old party fared poorly in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the 2024 Odisha Assembly polls.

File photo of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge (ANI)

Bhubaneswar: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday dissolved the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) including the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president, its office bearers, the executive committee, district/block, mandal congress committee, frontal organisations and cells, with immediate effect.

Sources from Congress said the current OPCC president Sarat Patnaik will serve as acting president until a new PCC president is appointed. It is understood that former Union Minister and senior leader Bhakti Charan Das, and former MLA Mohammed Moquim are in the race to become the Pradesh Congress Committee President. Similarly, the name of former OPCC president Jaydev Jena is also being discussed.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed senior Potangi MLA Ramachandra Kadam as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party. Ashok Das was appointed as the deputy leader of the Congress Legislative Party while CS Raazen Ekka has been given the responsibility of party chief whip.

Congress fared badly in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the Odisha Assembly polls. Congress managed to win only one seat in the Lok Sabha polls while the BJP won a whopping 20 seats from the state. After the Assembly elections, the BJP stormed to power in the state and dislodged Biju Janata Dal, which was in power for more than two decades.

TAGGED:

