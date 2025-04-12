In A First, Congress National Leaders To Oversee Appointment Of New District Unit Chiefs In Gujarat

New Delhi: In a first, the Congress has appointed CWC members and senior leaders from across the country as AICC observers who will oversee the finalization of 41 new district unit chiefs in Gujarat.

The move is significant as district unit chiefs of a state concerned used to be appointed by the respective AICC in charge in consultation with the state leaders.

The move is also important as it is the start of a change that the grand old party is going to introduce in its organization across the country by empowering the district unit chiefs who will steer the Congress in the future.

The district unit chiefs used to be important in the Congress scheme of things but gradually lost significance to the MLAs, MPs and the AICC functionaries over the past decades.

Now, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has decided to change the way the grand old party functions by giving more powers to the district unit chiefs and also making them more accountable in the organization, which will be revamped across the country in 2025.

Rahul Gandhi is keen to defeat the BJP in Gujarat, the home state of both PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, in the 2027 assembly elections and has therefore chosen the state as a model for organizational revamp.

The 43 AICC observers will be assisted by 183 state observers who are senior Gujarat leaders. For each of the 41 district units, an AICC observer will be assisted by 4 state observers, and together they will oversee the process of appointing the new district unit chiefs over the coming days.

“The first meeting of all observers will be held in Modasa town in Aravalli district on April 15, where the plan of action will be worked out. The AICC secretaries in charge of the different zones in the state will also be involved in the process of selecting the new district unit chiefs. The focus will be on commitment to party ideology and loyalty as the new district unit chiefs will steer the party ahead of the next assembly elections in 2027. We are very happy that the state has been selected as a model for the national organization revamp,” CWC member Jagdish Thakor told ETV Bharat.

The move on Gujarat came three days after the Congress concluded an AICC session in Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9, where the plan to empower the district unit chiefs across the country was endorsed by around 2000 AICC delegates.

Before the AICC session, Rahul had visited Gujarat for two days and had detailed discussions with the district, block and booth level heads to discuss the party’s revival strategy with them. He may again visit the western state to interact with the new district unit chiefs once the appointments are done.

The AICC session approved the Ahmedabad resolution, which will guide the state units on the issues to be taken up to counter the central government over the coming days.

To demonstrate his special focus on Gujarat, where the Congress has been in the opposition for three decades, Rahul Gandhi ensured a separate resolution on the western state was also approved during the key party conclave.

“The Congress has roots in Gujarat and had 40 percent vote share till the 2022 assembly elections, when the debutant aap took away 13 percent of our vote share. However, the aap has lost appeal with the people since then, and their supporters have come back to the grand old party. The saffron party benefited from the split in the opposition votes in 2022, but has not done anything for the people since then. It is possible to defeat the saffron party if we strengthen our organization and launch a good campaign,” Leader of the Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly Amit Chavda told ETV Bharat.