AIADMK's Palaniswami Sounds Poll Bugle From Coimbatore

Coimbatore: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami launched the state-wide campaign for the 2026 assembly election from Mettupalayam in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Monday, under the theme 'makkalai kappom, thamizhagathai meetpom' (Let’s protect the people, Let’s redeem Tamil Nadu). Earlier, he offered prayers at the Vana Bhadrakali Amman temple. He is set to participate in a roadshow in the evening.

The former chief minister, who is set to tour all 234 assembly constituencies, reiterated that the Athikadavu-Avinashi irrigation project would be further expanded and implemented to benefit all farmers. Interacting with farmers and weavers at Thekkampatti after kickstarting the campaign, Palaniswami said, "We reaffirm our commitment that ours will be a farmer-friendly government."

"All like-minded parties should unite to defeat the DMK, which is anti-people and whoever wants the DMK to get defeated, we are happy to ally with them. Their cooperation is needed for this, in my opinion," he said.

He said AIADMK was open to allying with anyone who opposed the DMK, including actor Vijay's newly launched party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), despite the latter ruling out any tie-up with the BJP. AIADMK, a key partner in the BJP-led NDA, stood firm on its alliance strategy despite TVK's declaration of going solo.

Responding to Vijay's announcement of contesting alone, Palaniswami said, "That is his (Vijay's) decision. Each party will criticise the other parties. Based on that, he has criticised our alliance. All parties do this to develop their base; that is normal." He expressed confidence in AIADMK's return to power in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Since the AIADMK and BJP have allied, the former is taking various steps to strengthen its electoral base. With the alliance already strong in favour of the ruling DMK, the party is engaged in a membership drive, titled 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu', to prove the strength of its polling booths. DMK members are going door-to-door, meeting people to tell them about the achievements made in the last four years.