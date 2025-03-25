AIADMK's Palaniswami Meets Shah Amid Talks About Revival Of Party's Alliance With BJP

New Delhi: AIADMK general secretary and former Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Tuesday, amid talks that his party might revive its alliance with the BJP ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

Sources said the AIADMK leader discussed a host of issues, including the alleged imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu, with Shah and conveyed his party's views on them.

The AIADMK, the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu, snapped ties with the BJP in September 2023 in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls following some differences with the saffron party's state leadership.

The move came after senior AIADMK leaders called on BJP chief J P Nadda here and apprised him about the situation arising out of Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai's aggressive style of politics.

AIADMK leaders had also sought Annamalai's apology over his remark on Dravidian stalwart C N Annadurai or that he be replaced.

Annamalai has dialled down his criticism of the AIADMK for some time. There is a view that if the AIADMK and the BJP revive their alliance, they will put up a strong challenge to the ruling DMK-led INDIA bloc in the state. The AIADMK has seen erosion of its vote share over the years.