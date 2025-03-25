ETV Bharat / bharat

AIADMK's Palaniswami Meets Shah Amid Talks About Revival Of Party's Alliance With BJP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Tamil Nadu leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in Delhi on Tuesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Tamil Nadu leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in Delhi on Tuesday.
File Photo: Amit Shah with Edappadi K Palaniswami (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 25, 2025, 10:21 PM IST

Updated : Mar 25, 2025, 10:58 PM IST

New Delhi: AIADMK general secretary and former Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Tuesday, amid talks that his party might revive its alliance with the BJP ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

Sources said the AIADMK leader discussed a host of issues, including the alleged imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu, with Shah and conveyed his party's views on them.

The AIADMK, the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu, snapped ties with the BJP in September 2023 in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls following some differences with the saffron party's state leadership.

The move came after senior AIADMK leaders called on BJP chief J P Nadda here and apprised him about the situation arising out of Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai's aggressive style of politics.

AIADMK leaders had also sought Annamalai's apology over his remark on Dravidian stalwart C N Annadurai or that he be replaced.

Annamalai has dialled down his criticism of the AIADMK for some time. There is a view that if the AIADMK and the BJP revive their alliance, they will put up a strong challenge to the ruling DMK-led INDIA bloc in the state. The AIADMK has seen erosion of its vote share over the years.

New Delhi: AIADMK general secretary and former Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Tuesday, amid talks that his party might revive its alliance with the BJP ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

Sources said the AIADMK leader discussed a host of issues, including the alleged imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu, with Shah and conveyed his party's views on them.

The AIADMK, the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu, snapped ties with the BJP in September 2023 in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls following some differences with the saffron party's state leadership.

The move came after senior AIADMK leaders called on BJP chief J P Nadda here and apprised him about the situation arising out of Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai's aggressive style of politics.

AIADMK leaders had also sought Annamalai's apology over his remark on Dravidian stalwart C N Annadurai or that he be replaced.

Annamalai has dialled down his criticism of the AIADMK for some time. There is a view that if the AIADMK and the BJP revive their alliance, they will put up a strong challenge to the ruling DMK-led INDIA bloc in the state. The AIADMK has seen erosion of its vote share over the years.

Last Updated : Mar 25, 2025, 10:58 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

EDAPPADI K PALANISWAMIAIADMKPALANISWAMI MEETS AMIT SHAH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.