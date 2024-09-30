ETV Bharat / bharat

AI-Vistara Merger: Assessment Complete; Systems Integration In Progress, Says Official

author img

By PTI

Published : 33 minutes ago

A joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, Vistara, is scheduled to merge with Air India in November. Murali Karthik, VP & Head of Enterprise IT at Air India, emphasized the importance of a data-driven decision-making process and a highly integrated system during a session at the CAPA India Digital Aviation Summit.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ANI)

New Delhi: A comprehensive enterprise assessment of all systems has been completed and the integration process is going on as part of the upcoming merger of Vistara with Air India, a senior official said on Monday. Vistara, a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, is set to be merged with Air India in November. The process for the merger of the two full-service carriers, announced in November 2022, is in progress.

Murali Karthik, VP & Head of Enterprise IT at Air India, stressed the importance of a data-driven decision-making process and a highly integrated system. Speaking at a session at the CAPA India Digital Aviation Summit in the national capital, he also said a comprehensive enterprise assessment of all systems has been completed concerning the merger of Vistara and Air India. At the session, regional carrier FLY91's CTO Prasanna Subramanian said it is building the complete architecture for the digital systems. The systems are being scaled up and the focus is also on data. Goa-based FLY91 started flying earlier this year.

