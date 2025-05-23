ETV Bharat / bharat

AI Technology to Facilitate Lord Balaji Darshan in Tirumala Reduce Waiting Times and Bring Transparency.

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to harness Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to streamline the darshan formalities of Lord Balaji.

The aim is to reduce waiting time and bring efficiency in crowd management. The step is also significant in bringing transparency to the process, often said to be lengthy and time consuming.

The present move will improving the pilgrim’s experience, the TTD functionaries said.

The move follows a board resolution led by TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu, with Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao initiating the implementation plans.

As part of the initiative, AI-powered cameras will be installed throughout the darshan system including compartments, entry, and exit routes. These cameras will track real time data such as:

* The number of devotees in queue

* Slotted and special entry darshan attendees

* Additional entrants joining midway