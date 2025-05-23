AI Technology to Facilitate Lord Balaji Darshan in Tirumala Reduce Waiting Times and Bring Transparency.

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to harness Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to streamline the darshan formalities of Lord Balaji.
The aim is to reduce waiting time and bring efficiency in crowd management. The step is also significant in bringing transparency to the process, often said to be lengthy and time consuming.
The present move will improving the pilgrim’s experience, the TTD functionaries said.
The move follows a board resolution led by TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu, with Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao initiating the implementation plans.
As part of the initiative, AI-powered cameras will be installed throughout the darshan system including compartments, entry, and exit routes. These cameras will track real time data such as:
* The number of devotees in queue
* Slotted and special entry darshan attendees
* Additional entrants joining midway
* Devotees who have completed darshan
This will help accurately predict darshan waiting periods for devotees and reduce confusion in the queues.
At present, TTD lacks a scientific mechanism to monitor how many pilgrims are receiving darshan per hour, leading to inefficiencies and misuse of the system by middlemen and staff pushing for unauthorized entries.
On a pilot basis, Jio has already begun using AI facial recognition to capture images of devotees, and the feedback has been positive.
To expand this system, Expressions of Interests (EOIs) have been invited, and three to four companies have already shown keen interest, confirmed EO Shyamala Rao. If successful, the AI-driven system will not only bring transparency but also curb unauthorized access and offer real-time updates to pilgrims waiting for their turn for a darshan of Lord Balaji.
As per TTD.News the Sarvadarshanam time (without SSD tokens) ranged from 24 hours to 16 hours last week.
The official site of TTD.News also indicated that over the past week the number devotees seeking darshan varied between 76,000 to over 87,000 per day.