AI Starts Retrofit Of Legacy Dreamliners; First Retrofitted Plane Likely To Join Fleet By Year-End

New Delhi: Air India has started sending its legacy Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners for retrofit and the retrofitted aeroplanes will have a three-class configuration, with the first such aircraft expected to join the fleet by year-end, according to sources.

The Tata Group-owned carrier, which currently has a fleet of around 190 planes, aims to complete the retrofit of all the legacy Dreamliners by the middle of 2027. There are a total of 33 Dreamliners with Air India -- 26 legacy Boeing 787-8s and 7 Boeing 787-9s.

The first legacy Dreamliner has gone for retrofit at a Boeing facility in the US and there will be various certification processes. The retrofitted plane, which will also be the template for the remaining ones, is expected to join the fleet by the end of this year. Once that is done, the airline aims to send two legacy Dreamliners every month for retrofitting, the sources said.

These retrofitted planes will have a three-class configuration each comprising 20 Business Class, 25 Premium Economy and 205 Economy class seats. Currently, the airline's Boeing 787-8s have 18 Business and 238 Economy class seats each.

An Air India spokesperson said the retrofit process for the legacy Boeing 787-8s have commenced. "By the end of this financial year, hopefully about 68 per cent of the wide-body fleet will be upgraded and the complete fleet will be upgraded sometime in calendar 2027," Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson told PTI in an interview in June.