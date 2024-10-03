ETV Bharat / bharat

AI-Powered Chatbot Functions As Virtual Assistant To Provide Real-Time Information to Travellers

New Delhi: To provide a one-stop digital solution to increase the travel experience for visitors to India, the existing Digital Portal has been revamped as tourist-centric, which will offer essential information and services to tourists at every stage of their journey.

Describing the revamped digital portal, a senior official of the Union Ministry of Tourism official said the portal is now revamped and made travellers friendly, which will help them during their travel from research to planning, booking, travelling, and returning to their place.

The official said an AI-powered chatbot functions as a virtual assistant to answer queries and provide real-time information to travellers. Other features include weather information, tour operator details, currency converter, airport information, visa guidance and other important information.

The official said the ministry will continue to improve and develop the portal to include new features, add additional content through crowdsourcing, and partner with relevant organisations and institutions to make the digital portal a continual source of inspiration for all those who search and seek Incredible India.

Currently, it offers information, including destinations, travel diaries, digital maps, attractions and images. It also has a feature to provide a booking facility for flights, hotels and monuments.