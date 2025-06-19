ETV Bharat / bharat

AI Plane Crash: Survey Of Ahmedabad Airport's Surrounding Areas To Be Conducted, Says Official

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 persons on board crashed into a medical hostel complex in Meghaninagar area of Ahmedabad on June 12.

AI Plane Crash: Survey Of Ahmedabad Airport's Surrounding Areas To Be Conducted, Says Official
A wreckage of the Air India flight (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : June 19, 2025 at 5:32 PM IST

1 Min Read

Ahmedabad: A survey of the surrounding areas of the Ahmedabad airport will be conducted in the wake of last week's Air India plane crash that claimed 270 lives, a top district official said on Thursday.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 persons on board crashed into a medical hostel complex in Meghaninagar area of Ahmedabad moments after it took off from the city airport in the afternoon of June 12. The ghastly air crash and subsequent fire killed 270 persons, including passengers, crew members and people on the ground.

"As per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)'s guidelines, a survey of areas surrounding the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here will be conducted by the officials of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and the Civil Aviation department," Ahmedabad District Collector Sujeet Kumar told reporters.

"Once the survey gets over, subsequent necessary work will be initiated," he said. The civil aviation ministry has released a draft of the Aircraft (Demolition of Obstructions) Rules, 2025, to tighten controls on structures that pose a threat to aircraft safety near airports.

In the last week's tragedy, the aircraft departed from the Ahmedabad airport at 1.39 pm and its pilot issued a 'Mayday' distress call, denoting a full emergency, soon after take-off to the Air Traffic Control at Ahmedabad. Moments later, the plane smashed into the medical complex located outside the airport compound.

All but one of the 242 passengers and crew on board the ill-fated plane and another 29 persons, including five MBBS students of B J Medical College, on the ground were killed.

Ahmedabad: A survey of the surrounding areas of the Ahmedabad airport will be conducted in the wake of last week's Air India plane crash that claimed 270 lives, a top district official said on Thursday.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 persons on board crashed into a medical hostel complex in Meghaninagar area of Ahmedabad moments after it took off from the city airport in the afternoon of June 12. The ghastly air crash and subsequent fire killed 270 persons, including passengers, crew members and people on the ground.

"As per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)'s guidelines, a survey of areas surrounding the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here will be conducted by the officials of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and the Civil Aviation department," Ahmedabad District Collector Sujeet Kumar told reporters.

"Once the survey gets over, subsequent necessary work will be initiated," he said. The civil aviation ministry has released a draft of the Aircraft (Demolition of Obstructions) Rules, 2025, to tighten controls on structures that pose a threat to aircraft safety near airports.

In the last week's tragedy, the aircraft departed from the Ahmedabad airport at 1.39 pm and its pilot issued a 'Mayday' distress call, denoting a full emergency, soon after take-off to the Air Traffic Control at Ahmedabad. Moments later, the plane smashed into the medical complex located outside the airport compound.

All but one of the 242 passengers and crew on board the ill-fated plane and another 29 persons, including five MBBS students of B J Medical College, on the ground were killed.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AI PLANE CRASHAHMEDABAD PLANE CRASHAHMEDABAD AIRPORT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.