AI Plane Crash: Pilots' Grouping FIP Flags Concerns Over AAIB Initial Report, Wants Subject Experts In Probe

Wreckage and various parts of the Air India plane that crashed last month are seen under tight security at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport ( File/IANS )

Mumbai: The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) on Thursday asked the government to reassess possible technical misinterpretation or mechanical faults in Air India's Boeing 787-8 plane that crashed last month and sought inclusion of subject matter experts in the probe.

Flagging concerns about the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) preliminary report into the crash that killed 260 people on June 12, the federation said the report failed to sufficiently consider or acknowledge two plausible and previously documented technical scenarios, either of which could have triggered an automated shutdown of both engines.

FIP has written a letter to the civil aviation ministry raising various concerns related to the crash probe and the preliminary report, according to a source.

While appreciating the timely release of the preliminary findings, the federation also said the initial report appears to infer or suggest the possibility of pilot error, without presenting any conclusive evidence or exploring well-documented technical failure modes previously observed in a similar aircraft.

In the letter, the association alleged that it is not the first time that systemic failures within Boeing aircraft have initially been attributed to pilot error or suicidal intent, only to be disproven by subsequent investigations.