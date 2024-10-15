AI Critical To Realise Viksit Bharat Dream By 2047: Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani

New Delhi: Speaking at the 2024 edition of the Indian Mobile Congress, Reliance Jio Charman Akash Ambani said by embracing Artificial Intelligence (AI), India has the potential to transform completely the manufacturing sector, including SMEs to become the new-age factory and new-age services centre for the world.

"Artificial Intelligence is the most revolutionary tool of transformation invented by the human mind. It will disruptively transform every aspect of our lives, every facet of our society, every sector of our economy, and bring in an era of unimaginable abundance and efficiency. The Agriculture sector, so that our farmers can become prosperous by growing more with less water. The Health sector, so that quality healthcare for all can become a reality. And The Education sector, so that every Indian student can have the best of learning opportunities," Ambani said.

Emphasizing the criticality of AI, he said the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2024 can be realised with the right implementation of this unique tool.

"At Jio, we have begun our efforts to bring the beneﬁts of AI to every Indian, everywhere, just as we did with mobile broadband. We are committed to democratizing AI, oﬀering powerful AI models and services to everyone in India at aﬀordable prices. Towards this end, we are laying the groundwork for a national AI infrastructure," the Ambani scion said.

He further said the scale and speed of multilingual data generation in India, which will drive the AI revolution, will grow exponentially and urged the government to expedite updating the 2020 draft of the Data Centre Policy, vouching for sovereign control over the data.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with other delegates at the Indian Mobile Congress 2024 (ETV Bharat)

"Indian companies ready to set up AI and machine learning (ML) data centres should get all necessary incentives, including incentives for power consumption. Indian mobile companies, along with the thriving ecosystem, are in a position to offer solutions to the rest of the world, including developed countries. India needs an accelerated talent generation on a scale that is necessary to make India a global AI leader," Ambani said.



On the possibility of AI making many existing jobs redundant, he said many exciting opportunities will evolve just the way we embraced the computer and internet.

"It is our promise that not only will India lead the charge in mobile innovation, but we will also fully embrace the power of AI to create a connected, intelligent future that is truly transformative for every Indian," he said.