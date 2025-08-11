ETV Bharat / bharat

AI Flight Diverted To Chennai On Weather Radar Issue: DGCA ; Airline Says Crew Followed Protocol

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA on Monday said Air India's flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi was diverted to Chennai on Sunday evening due to suspected malfunctioning of the weather radar of the aircraft, which landed safely, amid some Parliamentarians who were onboard the plane flagging safety concerns.

On Sunday, Air India said the flight AI2455 was diverted to Chennai following a suspected technical issue, while senior Congress leader K C Venugopal claimed the flight came "frighteningly close to tragedy".

The flight diversion incident has also sparked a political uproar, with BJP IT Department Head Amit Malviya on Monday saying that if Venugopal claims an Air India flight had to abort landing in Chennai because another aircraft was on the runway and the airline immediately contradicts him, then one of them is misrepresenting facts.

Against this backdrop, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday provided a detailed statement on the incident, saying the A320 aircraft VT-TNL during the flight encountered moderate turbulent conditions.

"Crew observed that the weather information depicted on the weather RADAR was not accurate, suspecting weather RADAR malfunction diverted to Chennai," the regulator said and added that during engineering inspection, no deficiency was observed, but as a precautionary measure, "WX radar transreceiver was replaced with a serviceable one".

To avoid an overweight landing and burn extra fuel, the aircraft with clearance from the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) orbited 25 nautical miles northeast of Chennai for 43 minutes from 21:25 to 22:08 hours, the statement said.

"After the aircraft was cleared for approach Runway 25 at Chennai, at 22:19 aircraft was instructed to carry out a missed approach by ATC as departing Gulf Air flight GFA053 (Chennai-Bahrain) reported debris on the left side of the runway. Apron control carried out an inspection of the runway, and nothing was observed.

"Aircraft was given landing clearance and aircraft landed safely at 22:39 IST," the watchdog said.

The flight AI2455, which was scheduled to depart at 19:15 hours on Sunday, was delayed by 49 minutes due to the late arrival of the aircraft from Delhi, and took off from Thiruvananthapuram at 20:04 hours.