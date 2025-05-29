ETV Bharat / bharat

AI Bringing Humongous Change; Industries, Sectors Must Adapt: Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday noted that Artificial Intelligence "is a reality" and "here to stay".

File photo of Ashwini Vaishnaw
By PTI

Published : May 29, 2025 at 5:21 PM IST

New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence will usher massive transformations across society and various industries, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday as he emphasised the need for every sector to be ready and adapt to these changes.

Vaishnaw, who is Minister for Electronics and IT, noted that Artificial Intelligence "is a reality" and "here to stay". Like internet and electronics have changed the course of societies, AI too will bring humongous changes, he said.

"When that change is coming we should stay prepared for that in every sector or industry," Vaishnaw said at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025.

