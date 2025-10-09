ETV Bharat / bharat

AI-Based Systems Making India's Parliamentary Processes More Efficient: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla has made a strong pitch for promoting responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI), which can be used as a powerful tool for the empowerment of citizens and bringing transparency in governance. Chairing a workshop at the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Conference in Barbados, Birla also highlighted the strides made by India in leveraging AI to make parliamentary processes more efficient and inclusive.

Addressing the workshop on "Leveraging Technology: Enhancing Democracy through Digital Transformations and Tackling the Digital Divide", the speaker said through cooperation and knowledge-sharing, it can be ensured that technology becomes a bridge, not a barrier.

"Commonwealth nations should promote responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence, while bridging the digital divide through the use of technology," he said.

Highlighting the technological progress, Birla said the application of e-Parliament has brought about a major transformative shift in the functioning of India's parliamentary democracy.

He said AI-based digital systems are making India's parliamentary processes more efficient and inclusive. Birla said systems like AI-based translation, an AI-enabled e-Library and speech-to-text reporting are making parliamentary processes more efficient and inclusive.