AI 171 Crew Deserve Respect, Not Unfounded Character Judgement: Pilots' Association ALPA India

The Air Line Pilots' Association - India has been demanding a transparent probe into the crash that killed 260 people on June 12.

AI 171 Crew Deserve Respect, Not Unfounded Character Judgement: Pilots' Association ALPA India
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
New Delhi: Pilots' grouping ALPA-India on Thursday said the crew of the crashed AI 171 flight made every possible effort to protect the passengers onboard and they deserve respect, not unfounded character judgements. The Air Line Pilots' Association - India (ALPA India) has been demanding a transparent probe into the crash that killed 260 people on June 12.

Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft enroute from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed into a building soon after take off and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) came out with its preliminary report into the accident on July 12.

"Pilots are trained professionals who carry the responsibility of hundreds of lives with dedication and dignity. "The crew of AI 171 made every possible effort -- till their very last breath -- to protect the passengers on board and minimize harm on the ground. They deserve respect, not unfounded character judgments," ALPA India said in a statement.

While the preliminary report does not give any conclusions as the investigation is continuing, there are speculations in certain quarters that a possible pilot error could have also led to the crash. The report said aircraft's fuel switches were cut off within a gap of one second immediately after take off and caused confusion in the cockpit before the aircraft crashed into a building.

"We reiterate our call for a fact-based and respectful discourse," the association said. ALPA India is a member of the International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations (IFALPA).

