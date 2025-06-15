AI 171 Crash: 24x7 DNA Sampling-To-Matching Process Underway, Says FSL Gandhinagar Director

Gandhinagar: DNA profiling is vital for identification for individuals killed in the tragic AI 171 crash at Ahmedabad.

Director of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) HP Sanghvi shared detailed information regarding the process of DNA profiling and matching in an interaction with ETV Bharat.

He stated that the process, from sampling of the deceased passengers' family members to DNA matching, is being carried out 24X7. Providing insights into the DNA profiling and matching process, he explained that there are primarily two methods of obtaining DNA samples.

The first involves collecting samples from fresh blood, which is not a complex process. The other method involves collecting samples from the remains of the deceased, which is more complex and requires greater precision. Samples collected from the remains are carefully cleaned to avoid external contamination.

Sanghvi said during the DNA isolation and extraction process, if the sample includes a bone, it is ground into a powder. Similarly, tf the sample includes a tooth, it is broken into small pieces and then powdered. The powdered sample is then subjected to a precise temperature in a special machine to isolate the DNA. The quantity and quality of this isolated DNA is then checked using an RT-PCR machine.

If the DNA meets the required standards, multiple copies are prepared. Both strains of the DNA are separated and are then run through a sequencer machine to obtain the DNA profile. This entire process is highly complex and time-consuming.

He mentioned even after the entire process is completed, if a sufficient number of DNA alleles are not obtained, it is repeated. The obtained DNA alleles are then compared with that of the deceased’s family members. Only when 23 DNA alleles match, the identity of the deceased and the relative is confirmed. In cases involving a father and his son, Y chromosome testing is conducted for confirmation.

Sanghvi emphasized that the entire process is both complex and time-intensive. Through meticulous and highly accurate DNA profiling and matching by FSL, the identities of most of the deceased have been successfully established with their family members within a very short period of time.