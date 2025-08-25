AHPI Asks Hospitals To Stop Cashless Treatment For Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Policyholders From September 1

New Delhi: The Association of Healthcare Providers - India (AHPI), a conglomerate of 15,200 hospitals across India has asked its members not to provide cashless treatment facilities for Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company policyholders, with effect from September 1.

In a statement, the association said it had to make the decision in response to numerous hospital complaints which stated that Bajaj Allianz did not adjust hospital reimbursement rates in line with the increasing medical expenses and has pressured hospitals to further lower tariffs agreed upon years ago under contracts that have now expired.

“Member hospitals have also voiced their concern for the unilateral deductions by the company (Bajaj Allianz), payment delays and the long time taken for issuing pre-authorised and pre-discharge approvals,” the AHPI said.

AHPI Director General Girdhar Gyani said that the association had earlier written to Bajaj Allianz. “However, there was no response to our communication by the insurer,” he said.

The decision was imperative considering that medical inflation regularly fluctuates around 7-8 per cent per annum, driven by rising input costs, higher medicine prices, consumables, etc, Gyani said. The AHPI also issued a similar warning to Care Health Insurance on August 22, 2025.

“If there is no response, member hospitals will be forced to stop cashless services to Care Health Insurance beneficiaries as well,” the AHPI said.

Gyani said the association of healthcare providers representing hospitals and healthcare institutions across the country held a meeting with its members hospitals on August 8 to review ongoing issues concerning the settlement of planes and tariff instructions under cashless arrangement with Care Hospital Care Health insurance.

“It is important to highlight that medical inflation in India consistently remains around 8 per cent to 9 per cent per annum directly impacting the cost of medicines, consumables, equipment, utilities and skilled manpower continuing to operate under outdated rates. Let alone reducing them further, it is unsustainable for hospitals and risk compromising corporation care- an outcome that AHPI and its members will not accept,” Gyani said.

He said AHPI’s member hospitals will however continue to treat such patients on a payment basis, enabling them to subsequently receive reimbursement directly from the company.

“We urge Care Health insurance to engage in constructive dialogue with AHPI at the earliest to resolve the issues in the interest of policy holders and our mem\Ibers to maintain a spirit of partnership between insurance and health providers and arrive at a sustainable tariff agreement is reached by August 31. We shall be constrained to advising our member hospitals nationwide to suspend the provision of cashless services for policyholders of Care Health Insurance,” Gyani said.