Ahmednagar Youth Takes Message Of Gandhi And Buddha Across The World

September 14, 2025

Thane: At a time when there are wars, hatred and violence all around, a youngster from Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra has undertaken the onus of spreading peace and love while trying to amalgamate the truth and non-violence of Mahatma Gandhi along with the compassion of Buddha. This 34-year-old youngster, Nitin Sonawane, quit his job as a telecom engineer when he was just 23 and undertook the journey to spread peace. He gave up money, position and comforts to overcome his restlessness. His mind realised, “I have come to this earth for humanity.” On November 18, 2016, Nitin started his 'Peace Journey' from Sevagram Ashram in Wardha. Over the next few years, he crossed 51 countries, 20 of them on a bicycle and in the remaining 31 he moved largely on foot. Nitin Sonawane (ETV Bharat) While travelling through the countries in Africa, Europe, America and Asia, he sometimes faced the suspicion of the officials at the borders and sometimes the hardships of thirsty deserts. But he took every step inspired by Gandhi's message of non-violence. In China, a mother showered him with maternal love, while the memories of the atom bomb at Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan taught him the importance of peace. In South Korea, he participated in a Satyagraha on Jeju Island.