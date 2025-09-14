Ahmednagar Youth Takes Message Of Gandhi And Buddha Across The World
Nitin Sonawane quit his job to travel 51 countries, spreading peace and non-violence inspired by Gandhi and Buddha, inspiring millions through love and compassion.
Published : September 14, 2025 at 4:37 PM IST
Thane: At a time when there are wars, hatred and violence all around, a youngster from Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra has undertaken the onus of spreading peace and love while trying to amalgamate the truth and non-violence of Mahatma Gandhi along with the compassion of Buddha.
This 34-year-old youngster, Nitin Sonawane, quit his job as a telecom engineer when he was just 23 and undertook the journey to spread peace. He gave up money, position and comforts to overcome his restlessness. His mind realised, “I have come to this earth for humanity.” On November 18, 2016, Nitin started his 'Peace Journey' from Sevagram Ashram in Wardha. Over the next few years, he crossed 51 countries, 20 of them on a bicycle and in the remaining 31 he moved largely on foot.
While travelling through the countries in Africa, Europe, America and Asia, he sometimes faced the suspicion of the officials at the borders and sometimes the hardships of thirsty deserts. But he took every step inspired by Gandhi's message of non-violence.
In China, a mother showered him with maternal love, while the memories of the atom bomb at Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan taught him the importance of peace. In South Korea, he participated in a Satyagraha on Jeju Island.
The travel across Afghanistan proved to be the most difficult, with temperatures touching 50 degrees and the threat of political unrest coupled with hunger. But he kept moving. He was welcomed warmly by the people in Karachi and Lahore in Pakistan.
He planted a mango sapling brought from Lahore in Pune, amidst the dream that one day it will become a symbol of Indo–Pak friendship. Once, he was asked by a young boy how he could bring peace, as he had no army or weapons. “I told him that my weapon is love. At that moment, the boy held out his pen, saying, ‘This is your weapon',” he shared.
This year, he walked across the United States on foot as part of his 'Walking with Peace' campaign. After covering 5,142 km, travelling for 212 days while taking 5.2 million steps and wearing six pairs of shoes, he finally completed the journey in front of the Gandhi statue in Washington, D.C. He said that this was the golden moment in his life.
Many families, students and farmers in America gave him food, shelter, and affection. He always felt proud to be an Indian. He said, “India is a living tradition of peace.”
To date, Nitin Sonawane has travelled 26,000 km on foot and 25,000 km on a bicycle around the world. He has also received the ‘Maja Koene International Peace Prize’. But for him, the greatest prize is the trust of the people. Nitin pointed out, “Love, faith and compassion do not know borders. Violence separates, but kindness unites. The world still runs on love, not hate.”
Today, he stands out as a symbol of peace and hope. He has shown that even a single person can inspire millions. His journey reminds the world that real progress is not in war but in peace.