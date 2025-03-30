Ahmedabad's Famous Saudagari Block Print Gets GI Tag

Ahmedabad: The famous Saudagari block print, prepared by the artisans of Jamalpur in Ahmedabad, has received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for its unique craftsmanship. The art is done by hand on fabric.

Block prints are used in kurtis, chunris, kurtas, dhotis, turbans and shoals. The people of the Chhipa community are famous for printing and printing work. Once upon a time in the Jamalpur area of ​​Ahmedabad, the people of the Hida community were engaged in large-scale block printing work.

Shakir Banglawala has been making the craft for years, earning a name for himself in the field. His family is among the few which have kept the craft alive. For generations, the Banglawalas have been in this profession and many college students throng the Dastani Gali of Jamalpur for an in-hand experience of the craft.

About the history of the art, Banglawala said the printing technique dates back 300 years, and its colours are derived through the ancient method. The people of the Khida community were engaged in the artwork and their business was thriving. However, with the advent of modern technology and mechanisation of labour, the unique handicraft started to wane.

"But we want to keep the art alive. For this, we are doing block printing in a new way. The art has become so famous that it has been accorded the GI tag," said Shakir.

Irina Banglawala, daughter of Shakir, was given the Young Artisan Category award for Saudagari block print. "I have seen my father making block prints since childhood, so I also got a chance to grow further as an artist. I learnt this skill from him. The government has given it a GI tag and for this, we are very happy. After getting a GI, everything changed in our lives. Our skill got a name and we started making new fashion things. A block print dupatta costs up to Rs 2,000 and the blueprint is done on cotton fabric. Currently, we are working to bring this craft to the national and international level in the coming days," she said.

Shreya Varjani, a student of GLs Institute of Design, said, "We are pursuing a course in accessories and jewellery. There are small designs in jewellery. So we thought to do something unique with our jewellery. For this, we have done a bargain on printed clothes to design on them. We also like it a lot and more students will come here to learn this work and do something new."