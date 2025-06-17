Explained: Ahmedabad Plane Crash | Will It Have Negative Impact On The Aviation Industry?

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The crash of Air India Flight AI-171 on June 12, mere moments after taking off from Ahmedabad, has created shockwaves in India's fast-growing aviation industry.

Following the flight crash incident, cancellations increased, and footfall decreased. While officials say the incident is being investigated, many are wondering whether this is transitory turbulence or there has a midlife crisis in India's booming aviation space.

Crash Fallout: Air Travel Confidence Decline

Data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) reveals an indication of how the crash has impacted passenger confidence. Indian airports were experiencing consistent footfalls of around 9.9 lakh passengers per day on average throughout the first week of June. However, following the crash, the overall footfall decreased significantly. In the period from June 13-16, the airport footfalls dropped to 9.79 lakh, 9.79 lakh, 9.51 lakh and 9.2 lakh, respectively- a total decline of 1 lakh passengers from the earlier preceding average.

Industry leaders say a large sample of the drop in footfalls was attributed to a combination of psychological fear, safety concerns and targeted cancellations. Subash Goyal, aviation expert, told ETV Bharat, "Any major incident like the Air India Ahmedabad crash is bound to have a temporary impact on travel sentiment. We've seen similar effects after train accidents or terror attacks. There’s a psychological effect and people are scared, but this is temporary. It’s not just Air India; there have been issues globally, British Airways and Lufthansa had returns, and a Saudi Airbus plane is still grounded in Lucknow.”

Infographics for Air India story (ETV Bharat)

According to Goyal, the cautious atmosphere is leading to delays and cancellations across the board, not due to operational inefficiency, but because airlines are now double-checking every technical parameter, especially on Boeing 787 aircraft. "It's a good thing. Airlines are being careful, it’s better to be safe than sorry."

A Temporary Freeze on Leisure Travel

The impact has been uneven across traveler categories. Passengers flying for essential reasons, business, emergencies, or those with pre-booked tickets and hotels, are still continuing with their plans. But leisure and casual travelers are hitting pause.

Anjani Dhanuka, Chairman (East), Travel Agents Association of India, confirmed this behavioural shift. Dhanuka said, "People are preferring other long-haul flights rather than Air India because they are scared. If the same fare is available on another carrier, they’re switching. There’s been a spark in a Saudi Arabian Airbus recently too, so people are being cautious. Only those with pre-bookings are still going through with their travel; new bookings are almost on hold.”

Deepak Choudhary, President of Worldwide Travel and Tourism Association (WTTA), added, “Most of them are cancelling Air India flights and others are rescheduling to different airlines.”

Air India announced a one-time waiver on cancellations and rescheduling for flights to and from Ahmedabad between June 12 and June 14. Passengers can now cancel or modify their trips without incurring additional fees, a move welcomed by nervous fliers but also indicative of just how deep the sentiment shift runs.

A senior travel agent added, "Safety is everything. The mood is cautious. The entire month of June could remain muted. Airlines need to win back trust before things go back to normal."

Search behaviour post-crash supports the psychological dimension. Google Trends reported a 1000% increase in searches for “Air India flight cancellation” within an hour of the crash. By the end of June 12, the spike had reached 610%, surging again the next morning. Related searches like “black box,” “AI171,” “flight data recorder,” and even “cadaver” saw massive spikes ranging from 500% to 760%. These search terms indicate not just fear, but also a public appetite for technical understanding and investigative details, showing passengers want more transparency from airlines and regulators.

Systemic Ripples: Beyond Passengers

The effects extend far beyond just passengers. According to Dr. Vandana Singh, Chairperson, Aviation Cargo, Federation of Aviation Industry in India (FAII), "High-visibility incidents prompt emotional and psychological responses. Families are reconsidering non-essential travel. Some are switching to trains for shorter routes. International traffic may dip by 4-6% in the next two weeks, especially among tourists with flexible plans."

Singh also raised concerns about tourism and cargo logistics. "Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Goa may see marginal cancellations from inbound flyers. Cargo operations from Gujarat, especially pharmaceuticals and textiles, are also impacted due to reduced lift capacity." Singh pointed out that airlines operating Boeing aircraft, SpiceJet, Akasa, and Air India, have begun internal audits and operational reviews. "As of June 13, over 24 flights were delayed or cancelled from Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Mumbai. This could rise as DGCA audits progress."

Emotional Responses, Public Solidarity

Even as fears fester, public figures have stepped forward to express solidarity. Actor Raveena Tandon posted an emotional note on Instagram, capturing the mood of a shaken yet resilient nation.

She posted on Instagram, “New Beginnings to rise and fly again against all odds to pick up and start all over, new resolve towards greater strength. The atmosphere solemn and the crews welcoming smiles, tinted with sadness. The Silent passengers and crew bonding with unspoken condolences and subtle confidence. Condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones. A wound that will never heal. Godspeed always Air India. Fearless and a will To overcome and be strong again. Jai Hind.”

Experts concur that while the crisis is being felt by airlines, its impact may not be permanent. Goyal, the aviation expert, quipped, "It is not the first crash in the world and not the last. There is always an emotional and psychological impact. It will pass. Airlines are taking stricter measures now. Delays and cancellations are happening because they're being cautious, not careless. It’s better than risking lives.”