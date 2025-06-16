Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 87 Victims Identified Via DNA Testing, 47 Bodies Handed Over To Relatives

Ahmedabad: The DNA samples of 92 out of 278 people, including 241 passengers, who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash on June 12, have been tested and a total of 47 bodies have been handed over to their relatives till Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital additional medical superintendent Dr Rajneesh Patel said after bodies were brought to the hospital from the crash site on Thursday, efforts were launched to identity them.

Of all the bodies, DNA matching of 92 bodies has been completed, out of which 87 were finalised after discarding duplication, he said. "Overall, 47 bodies have been handed over to their families, hailing from Kheda, Ahmedabad, Kota, Mehsana, Bharuch, Vadodara, Aravalli, Anand, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Amreli, Mahisagar and Bhavnagar," Dr Patel said.

The relatives of the deceased who submitted their DNA samples will be contacted by the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital administration on their registered mobile numbers. Administration has requested the relatives to consider only the phone calls from authorised persons from the designated phone numbers of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

Officials told that the relatives will be contacted to inform them about DNA matching and the time when they should come to collect the body. The official numbers announced by Ahmedabad Civil Hospital are: 9429915911, 9429916096, 9429916118, 9429916378, 9429916608, 9429916622, 9429916682, 9429916758, 9429916771, 9429916875. Relatives are being contacted through these numbers.

To ensure smooth handover of bodies, special teams each comprising a senior officer, a police official and a professional counsellor, are coordinating with families of the victims.