Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Painful Wait For Victim Families Desperate For Closure Outside Civil Hospital

Ahmedabad: The waiting hall at the Civil Hospital here is swarmed with anxious families of Air India plane crash victims, hoping against hope for survivors and closure.

A day after an Air India plane, bound for London, crashed into the BJ Medical College building shortly after takeoff, relatives of the passengers rushed to the hospital searching for their loved ones. The hospital has asked for DNA samples to identify victims, promising results within 72 hours. But every hour feels heavier than the last.

Among the desperate relatives was Rashid Patel, whose nephew from Bharuch is one of the many young dreamers aboard Flight AI-171.

“It’s the not knowing. You can’t even cry properly when you don’t have the body,” he said.

Pacing near the blood collection counter of the hospital, Rashid clutched his phone tightly and waited for the announcement from the officials.

“I saw my nephew last time at 1:15 pm yesterday,” he said, as tears rolled down his cheeks. “He was only 25… going to London for the first time for his studies, but I think we won't be able to see him one last time.”

Sahil’s mother gave a blood sample, and the family is now waiting hours for the DNA match to identify his charred remains.

A few steps away, Payal Ben wipes her face, sobbing and exhausted. She has been at the hospital since Thursday afternoon searching for her mother (45) and niece (2). They were among the victims, killed at the hospital’s residential flats.

“Ma was in the kitchen when the plane hit. We didn’t even hear an explosion first… just chaos. The building… everything was gone,” she said.