Ahmedabad Plane Crash | Union Home Secretary Led Multi-Disciplinary Committee Holds First Meeting

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The first meeting of the multi-disciplinary committee chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan for examining the causes behind the crash of Air India flight AI 171 in Ahmedabad, on Monday, provided an overview of the incident, sources said.

According to sources, input from the various members who were present at the meeting was also taken. The committee is tasked with presenting a comprehensive report within three months. Once the report is prepared, the Committee will submit its report to the Centre.

The high-level committee’s primary focus will be "formulating Standard Operating Procedures for preventing such occurrences in the future." Another parallel probe is also being conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is delving into the technical causes behind the crash.

On June 12, Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating between Ahmedabad and Gatwick Airport (London), crashed within one minute of take-off. The crash occurred in the densely populated Meghani Nagar locality of Ahmedabad near the Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport. The flight was carrying 242 individuals—230 passengers, 2 pilots, and 10 crew members.

241 members, who were on board, were killed while only one person cheated death and survived in a miraculous manner. Among the deceased are the passengers and young medical students from Meghani Nagar. Their untimely demise has been described as a profound loss not only to their families but also to the nation’s future.

Following the crash, a high-level committee was constituted under the chairmanship of Govind Mohan to conduct an independent and comprehensive inquiry. The committee includes officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government of Gujarat, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the Indian Air Force, the Intelligence Bureau, State Disaster Response Authority and National and State-level forensic experts.

The committee is tasked to examine the incident from technical, operational, and regulatory standpoints and identify any systemic or institutional gaps. The committee is also tasked to recommend long-term reforms to strengthen aviation safety, including certification systems, emergency response protocols, crew training, and air traffic management systems.