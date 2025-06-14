Ahmedabad Plane Crash: The Father He Waited For Is Now A Body To Be Identified

Ahmedabad: For Kunal Parikh, this year’s Father’s Day won’t be about celebration but an unbearable pain, as he will be at a hospital mortuary on Sunday giving a DNA sample to help identify his father's charred remains.

His father, Vaishnav Ramanlal Parikh, was one of the passengers in the ill-fated Air India flight AI-171, which crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday, killing 241 people on board and several others on the ground.

A retired agriculture department official, Vaishnav of Ahmedabad’s Sector 29, was heading to London to celebrate Father’s Day with his children. What was supposed to be a reunion after months of loneliness following the death of his wife turned out to be a tragedy.

“He had become very lonely after his wife's passing. His son Kunal kept telling him, ‘Dad, come to London; we’ll celebrate Father’s Day together.’ He finally agreed. We were all happy for him,” said Chaitanya, a close relative.

Last selfie of Vaishnav Ramanlal Parikh oinboard Air India plane (ETV Bharat)

On June 12, when Vaishnav boarded the flight, he had messaged Kunal before the plane’s takeoff, sharing his excitement, unaware that it would be the last message. After a few minutes, the family received the tragic news. The aircraft, which turned into a fireball and crashed into the residential flats of BJ Hospital, shattered the dreams of the Parikh family as well.

“We gave him an international SIM card, kept one phone with us, and wished him a safe journey. None of us could have imagined that this would be the end,” recalled Chaitanya.

In what could be seen as ‘the cruellest twist of fate’, the same son who wanted to comfort his father, making him feel less alone, is now rushing back to identify his body on Father's Day.

Kunal and his sister Janhvi are expected to arrive in Ahmedabad tonight, and instead of hugs and gifts, Kunal will give a DNA sample, a heartbreaking formality to confirm his father's death and identify his remains from dozens of charred bodies.

Flight debris scattered at the site of the incident (Reuters)

“I just wanted him to feel loved again. I never thought I wouldn’t even get to see him,” Kunal said briefly over the phone.

On the other hand, Vaishnav’s neighbours and relatives remember him as a devout and religious person, always open to community service at the local Haveli Mandir.

“He was deeply spiritual and a regular presence at our Sunday satsangs. His loss is not just to the family but to the entire community,” said the temple committee members, who mourned his death and organised special prayers for him.