Ahmedabad Plane Crash: The Airhostess Who Could Never Make It To Kolhapur Again

Cabin crew Aparna Mahadik, who perished in the crash, had relatives in Kolhapur and was in love with its cuisine. She planned a July visit.

Air India cabin crew Aparna Mahadik (inset) who lost her life in the crash.
Air India cabin crew Aparna Mahadik (inset) who lost her life in the crash.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 14, 2025 at 12:42 PM IST

Kolhapur: Aparna Mahadik, a crew member of the ill-fated Air India flight (AI171) that ploughed into a neighbourhood seconds after taking off from Sardar Vallabbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday, killing all except one onboard, had a special connection with Maharashtra's Kolhapur.

She was scheduled to visit the city next month to see the Panhala Fort, 20 km northwest of Kolhapur. However, destiny had something else for her as she perished with the fellow crew on the fateful day.

Devika, the daughter of Kapil Pandare, who is the maternal uncle of Mahadik's husband Amol Mahadik, said, "Last week, my sister in-law had promised me to make me an airhostess like her after I pass Class 12, during our trip to Lonavala. 'Pass 12th with good marks, it is my responsibility to make you an air hostess,' she told me."

"The plane crash changed everything for us," said Ravindra Pandare, Mahadik's relative in Kolhapur, over the phone. Mahadik has visited Kolhapur with Amol before Covid-19 to meet their aunt. The couple was in Lonavala last weekend for a family gathering. Since Mahadik was a foodie and was in love with the Kolhapuri cuisine, she again made a plan to return in July.

The Mahadik family currently resides in the Goregaon area of ​​Mumbai. Aparna was the daughter-in-law of NCP MP Sunil Tatkare's elder sister. Pandare has left for Mumbai with his family to meet the Mahadik family.

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

