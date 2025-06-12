Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Five Medical Students Killed After Aircraft Hits Hostel

Ahmedabad: The London-bound Air India flight (AI171) crashed into a doctors' hostel near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad shortly after taking off on Thursday, killing at least five medical students, a senior police officer said. The deceased include four undergraduate students and a postgraduate resident of the BJ Medical College hostel.
A senior police official said about 70 per cent to 80 per cent of the crash site had been cleared and appealed to the public to cooperate for the green corridor for the ambulance.
"Soon after the takeoff, the plane crashed here, and after a preliminary enquiry, we found that the plane crashed into a building, which is a doctors' hostel. After a few minutes of the incident, the concerned authorities reached the spot... We have cleared about 70 per cent to 80 per cent of the area... We urge all the people to cooperate with us so that we can make a green corridor for the ambulance to go to the hospital," the senior officer stated.
It can be easily noticed in the pictures from the ground that food plates and glasses are strewn on the tables in the hostel canteen, hinting at the possibility of the boaders having lunch when the ill-fated plane came down on the building. The tail portion of the plane can be seen stuck in the hostel building.
Reports said that the aircraft's wing clipped the third, fourth and fifth floors of the multi-storey hostel building near Meghani Nagar, after which the building caught fire. According to reports, more than 50 people, including young medical interns and their families, were staying at the hostel. Many were trapped inside the hostel while others jumped from the upper floors in a desperate attempt to escape.
"A man threw his child down from the fourth floor, hoping to save her life," a resident said.
"We are deeply shocked about the news of AI plane crashing in Ahmedabad. News have become more gruesome after finding out that flight had crushed in BJMC, Hostel & many MBBS students have also been injured!!!! We are monitoring the situation closely & are ready for any help!" the FAIMA Doctors association extended its condolences on X.
The plane crashed with 242 passengers, including 12 crew members, onboard. Efforts are ongoing to ensure a safe and efficient rescue operation with the Gujarat government mobilising three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, comprising 90 personnel, from Gandhinagar to the plane crash site.
