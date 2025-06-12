ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Five Medical Students Killed After Aircraft Hits Hostel

Ahmedabad: The London-bound Air India flight (AI171) crashed into a doctors' hostel near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad shortly after taking off on Thursday, killing at least five medical students, a senior police officer said. The deceased include four undergraduate students and a postgraduate resident of the BJ Medical College hostel.

A senior police official said about 70 per cent to 80 per cent of the crash site had been cleared and appealed to the public to cooperate for the green corridor for the ambulance.

"Soon after the takeoff, the plane crashed here, and after a preliminary enquiry, we found that the plane crashed into a building, which is a doctors' hostel. After a few minutes of the incident, the concerned authorities reached the spot... We have cleared about 70 per cent to 80 per cent of the area... We urge all the people to cooperate with us so that we can make a green corridor for the ambulance to go to the hospital," the senior officer stated.

It can be easily noticed in the pictures from the ground that food plates and glasses are strewn on the tables in the hostel canteen, hinting at the possibility of the boaders having lunch when the ill-fated plane came down on the building. The tail portion of the plane can be seen stuck in the hostel building.