Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 185 Victims' Blood and DNA Sampling Done

Ahmedabad: In a tragic and grief-stricken sight, relatives thronged Ahmedabad’s B.J. Medical College and Civil Hospital on Friday, where the blood and DNA sampling of 185 plane crash victims has been carried out so far.

More than half a dozen doctors and paramedical teams have meticulously collected the blood samples of the victims and are carrying out the DNA sampling. The London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171), with 242 people on board, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, crashed into a medical college complex in the Meghaninagar area moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

One person survived the tragedy, while 241 on board, including 168 Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian, were killed. Four MBBS students and a doctor's wife were among those killed at the complex of BJ Medical College outside the airport perimeter.

At least 265 bodies were sent to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for post-mortem after the crash on Thursday. The dead included those who were killed on the ground when the plane crashed into the Medical College complex.

Only six victims were identified as their faces were intact, PTI reported, quoting inspector Chirag Gosai. The six bodies were handed over to their families after identification on Friday, the officer said. He said DNA profiling is underway to ascertain the identities of others as their bodies are charred beyond recognition.

"We have handed over six bodies to relatives. We have started the process of collecting DNA samples of relatives for profiling to identify bodies that are charred beyond recognition. Relatives of 215 deceased persons have approached us to give their samples," said Gosai, who is handling the affairs at the post-mortem room. He said details are gathered from relatives arriving at the PM room, and these people are then sent to BJ Medical College to provide their DNA samples.

Though testing and reporting DNA takes about 72 hours, the pain and angst of those whose loved ones were on the ill-fated flight could be felt outside the hospital.

Families Lost And Dreams Shattered

Kushal Mehta, a relative of one of the victims, was seen trying to gather information about his aunt and uncle outside the hospital. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kushal said, “My aunt and uncle, from Vadodara, were on their first trip to London to visit their daughter who works there. They planned on staying there for 3-4 months and had even planned to attend the opening ceremony of a temple in London. Having planned this trip for over two years, they were excited about it.”

Victims' kin at B. J. Medical College and Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad. (ETV Bharat)

Another couple, Dr Koni Vyas and Dr Pratik Joshi, were on the plane with their children Pradyuman, Maria, and Naku. Having left her job at a private hospital in Udaipur a month ago, she was shifting to London along with the children, to live with her husband. But this tragic incident abruptly extinguished all their plans.

Prakash Chand, a cook in London and his wife Vardi, also died in the crash and so did a brother-sister duo, children of Sanjeev Modi, a marble businessman.

Another relative could be seen waiting outside the hospital. “My cousin was on the plane with his wife and their two children. He works in management in London and was planning on getting his mother’s surgery when he comes back. He spoke to me just the night before," he said/

Payal Khatik, a native of Udaipur, was another individual whose life and dreams were cut short by this incident. A resident of Himmatnagar, Gujarat, she was on her way to London to pursue higher studies but perished in the crash. Her parents had dropped her at the airport on Thursday afternoon.