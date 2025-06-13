ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Railways Springs Into Action - Special Train To Run Between Delhi And Ahmedabad

Bearing the number 09498, the train will depart from Delhi Junction at 5:30 pm on June 13 and reach Ahmedabad at 8:30 am on Saturday.

Delhi Ahmedabad special train
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 13, 2025 at 4:38 PM IST

Updated : June 13, 2025 at 4:51 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The shocking AI-171 plane crash at Ahmedabad airport on Thursday left air travel between Delhi and Ahmedabad severely affected. Owing to the airport being shut down temporarily after the incident, all flights were suspended, leaving passengers stranded and confused for hours. Due to these delays, many travellers chose to travel by train, and this has put an unprecedented load on the railways. In response to this situation, Indian Railways sprung into action and announced a special train to help ease the pressure.

According to Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, a summer special superfast train will run from Delhi to Ahmedabad. Bearing the number 09498, the train will depart from Delhi Junction at 5:30 pm on June 13 and reach Ahmedabad at 8:30 am on Saturday. This train is being run as a one-time operation to help with the current situation. As it is summer, the train will have air-conditioned coaches to ensure comfort in the heat.

Scheduled Stops

The train's scheduled stops are as follows:

  • Delhi Cantt: 5:55 pm – 5:57 pm
  • Gurugram: 6:25 pm – 6:27 pm
  • Rewari: 7:10 pm – 7:15 pm
  • Alwar: 8:05 pm – 8:07 pm
  • Jaipur: 10:30 pm – 10:40 pm
  • Ajmer: 1:00 am – 1:10 am
  • Marwar: 3:00 am – 3:05 am
  • Abu Road: 5:05 am – 5:15 am
  • Palanpur: 6:13 am – 6:15 am
  • Mahesana: 7:10 am – 7:12 am
  • Ahmedabad: 8:30 am

More Trains May Be Added Based On Requirement

Northern Railway has appealed to passengers to book tickets in advance and to arrive at stations on time, to avoid inconvenience. Upadhyay added that the situation will be reviewed, and more special trains may be introduced based on the requirement.

With flight services still unstable, this special train offers a much-needed relief for affected travellers.

New Delhi: The shocking AI-171 plane crash at Ahmedabad airport on Thursday left air travel between Delhi and Ahmedabad severely affected. Owing to the airport being shut down temporarily after the incident, all flights were suspended, leaving passengers stranded and confused for hours. Due to these delays, many travellers chose to travel by train, and this has put an unprecedented load on the railways. In response to this situation, Indian Railways sprung into action and announced a special train to help ease the pressure.

According to Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, a summer special superfast train will run from Delhi to Ahmedabad. Bearing the number 09498, the train will depart from Delhi Junction at 5:30 pm on June 13 and reach Ahmedabad at 8:30 am on Saturday. This train is being run as a one-time operation to help with the current situation. As it is summer, the train will have air-conditioned coaches to ensure comfort in the heat.

Scheduled Stops

The train's scheduled stops are as follows:

  • Delhi Cantt: 5:55 pm – 5:57 pm
  • Gurugram: 6:25 pm – 6:27 pm
  • Rewari: 7:10 pm – 7:15 pm
  • Alwar: 8:05 pm – 8:07 pm
  • Jaipur: 10:30 pm – 10:40 pm
  • Ajmer: 1:00 am – 1:10 am
  • Marwar: 3:00 am – 3:05 am
  • Abu Road: 5:05 am – 5:15 am
  • Palanpur: 6:13 am – 6:15 am
  • Mahesana: 7:10 am – 7:12 am
  • Ahmedabad: 8:30 am

More Trains May Be Added Based On Requirement

Northern Railway has appealed to passengers to book tickets in advance and to arrive at stations on time, to avoid inconvenience. Upadhyay added that the situation will be reviewed, and more special trains may be introduced based on the requirement.

With flight services still unstable, this special train offers a much-needed relief for affected travellers.

Last Updated : June 13, 2025 at 4:51 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUMMER SPECIAL TRAINSAHMEDABAD AIR INDIA PLANE CRASHDELHI AHMEDABAD SPECIAL TRAINDELHI AHMEDABAD TRAINDELHI AHMEDABAD TRAIN

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.