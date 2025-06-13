ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Railways Springs Into Action - Special Train To Run Between Delhi And Ahmedabad

New Delhi: The shocking AI-171 plane crash at Ahmedabad airport on Thursday left air travel between Delhi and Ahmedabad severely affected. Owing to the airport being shut down temporarily after the incident, all flights were suspended, leaving passengers stranded and confused for hours. Due to these delays, many travellers chose to travel by train, and this has put an unprecedented load on the railways. In response to this situation, Indian Railways sprung into action and announced a special train to help ease the pressure.

According to Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, a summer special superfast train will run from Delhi to Ahmedabad. Bearing the number 09498, the train will depart from Delhi Junction at 5:30 pm on June 13 and reach Ahmedabad at 8:30 am on Saturday. This train is being run as a one-time operation to help with the current situation. As it is summer, the train will have air-conditioned coaches to ensure comfort in the heat.

Scheduled Stops

The train's scheduled stops are as follows: