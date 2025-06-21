ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Missing Gujarati Filmmaker Confirmed Dead After DNA Match And Scooter Discovery

A damaged part of the Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the airport, lies on a residential building in Ahmedabad ( Representational Image/PTI )

Ahmedabad: After days of uncertainty, authorities have finally confirmed that Gujarati filmmaker Mahesh Jirawala, who had been missing since the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, has died in the incident.

His body was handed over to his family after DNA confirmation and discovery of his burnt scooter near the crash site. On Saturday, police found the burnt remains of his Activa scooter at the crash site, and informed his family members.

As per reports, the 34-year-old director Mahesh Girdharbhai Kalavadia had left his home in Naroda area of Ahmedabad on his scooter on that fateful day only to never return. Following the Air India plane crash in Meghaninagar that claimed 241 lives onboard and over 33 on the ground, Mahesh's family filed a missing complaint at Naroda Police Station.

On the basis of the complaint, police launched an investigation but at the same time asked the family members to give their DNA samples for matching.

Even though the DNA of Mahesh's brother Kartik Kalavadia matched with one of the bodies recovered, his family members were still in disbelief and not ready to accept that he had died.