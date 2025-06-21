Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Missing Gujarati Filmmaker Confirmed Dead After DNA Match And Scooter Discovery

Ahmedabad: After days of uncertainty, authorities have finally confirmed that Gujarati filmmaker Mahesh Jirawala, who had been missing since the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, has died in the incident.
His body was handed over to his family after DNA confirmation and discovery of his burnt scooter near the crash site. On Saturday, police found the burnt remains of his Activa scooter at the crash site, and informed his family members.
As per reports, the 34-year-old director Mahesh Girdharbhai Kalavadia had left his home in Naroda area of Ahmedabad on his scooter on that fateful day only to never return. Following the Air India plane crash in Meghaninagar that claimed 241 lives onboard and over 33 on the ground, Mahesh's family filed a missing complaint at Naroda Police Station.
On the basis of the complaint, police launched an investigation but at the same time asked the family members to give their DNA samples for matching.
Even though the DNA of Mahesh's brother Kartik Kalavadia matched with one of the bodies recovered, his family members were still in disbelief and not ready to accept that he had died.
However, when PSI Chavda of Meghaninagar police station found the burnt scooter of Mahesh inside the IGP compound, close to the plane crash site, the family finally accepted that he is no more. The vehicle number earlier circulated in missing posters also matched with Mahesh's scooter.
PSI Chavda said, "It was only after the family saw the scooter, that they were convinced he is dead. That's when they agreed to take the body. We have handed over Maheshbhai's remains to them."
The London-bound Air India flight AI-171 carrying 242 passengers and crew members crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12 afternoon. All but one onboard the plane died along with over 30 on the ground when the aircraft smashed into a medical complex in Meghaninagar area of the city moments after take-off.
Also Read
IndiGo Flight Declares Mayday, Makes Emergency Landing In Bengaluru Due To Low Fuel