Hyderabad: In the worst airline mishaps in recent history, Air India flight 171 crashed minutes after takeoff from the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Most of the passengers on board the London bound flight are feared dead.
As rescue operation continues at the crash site, ETV Bharat revisits the major aviation tragedies of Air India airlines company.
- 07.08.2020: Air India Express Flight IX-1344 – Kozhikode : On August 7, 2020, a Boeing 737-800 flying from Dubai to Kozhikode as part of the Vande Bharat Mission overshot the runway during landing in heavy rain, fell into a gorge, and broke apart. The crash resulted in 21 fatalities (including both pilots) and over 100 injuries.
- 22.05.2010: Air India Express Flight IX-812 – Mangaluru : On May 22, 2010, a Boeing 737-800 from Dubai to Mangalore overshot the tabletop runway, plunged into a valley, and caught fire. 158 people died, with only 8 survivors.
- 23.06.1985 : Air India Flight 182 - North Atlantic Ocean (Terrorist Bombing) : On June 23, 1985, a Boeing 747 flying from Montreal to London was destroyed by a bomb off the coast of Ireland. All 329 people on board were killed. This remains one of the deadliest aviation terror attacks in history.
- 21.06.1982: 1982: Air India Flight 403 - Bombay (Mumbai) : A crash occurred at Sahar International Airport (now Mumbai) due to heavy weather. 17 people (15 passengers and 2 crew) died, with 94 survivors.
- 01.01.1978: Air India Flight 855 - Bombay (Mumbai) : On January 1, 1978, a Boeing 747-200 crashed off the coast of Bandra, Bombay, after the captain became spatially disoriented due to instrument failure. All 213 on board were killed.
- 24.01.1966: Air India Flight 101 - Mont Blanc, France : On January 24, 1966, a Boeing 707 names Kanchenjanga’ crashed into Mont Blanc during approach to Geneva, Switzerland, killing all 117 people on board.
- 03.11.1962: Air India Flight 245 - Mont Blanc, France : A Boeing 707 crashed into Mont Blanc in similar circumstances as the 1966 crash, resulting in 48 fatalities.
- 03.11.1950: Air India Flight AI-245- On 3 November 1950, Air India Flight AI-245, a Lockheed Super Constellation registered VT-CQP on a charter flight on the route Bombay-Istanbul-Geneva-London, had crashed at almost the same location with the loss of 48 crew and passengers.
Read More: