ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Death Toll Rises To 274; DNA Sample Collection Continues

Family members of Air India Flight AI-171 crash victims in grief at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital upon arrival for the DNA identification process ( IANS )

Ahmedabad: The death toll in the Ahmedabad plane crash rose to 274, including 33 non-passengers, officials said on Saturday.

All but one of the 242 passengers on board the London-bound flight that crashed into a medical college complex near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday were earlier confirmed dead. The collection of DNA samples from the family members of the victims continued on Saturday to help identify the bodies.

Many came to the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad to provide their samples. Samples from over 250 people have already been collected in the massive identification effort. The victims' identification relies entirely on DNA results, as the bodies were charred beyond recognition.

Investigators on Friday recovered a Black box of the Air India plane from the rooftop of a medical college hostel as they scoured through the debris for clues to the cause of the worst air tragedy in the country in three decades.

In a major breakthrough, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said the Digital Flight Data Recorder(DFDR), commonly known as the Black box, was recovered from the "rooftop" at the crash site. The DFDR will help reconstruct the ill-fated flight’s final moments and is crucial to determining how the disaster occurred.

The government has constituted a high-level multi-disciplinary committee for examining the causes leading to the crash of the Air India Flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick Airport (London) on June 12, that left 241 people dead.