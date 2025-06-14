ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahmedabad Plane Crash | Kin Of Deceased Demand DNA Testing Of Each Body Part Before Handover

At least 274 have been killed in the Ahmedabad plane crash, which occurred on June 12

Ahmedabad Plane Crash | Kin Of Deceased Demand DNA Testing Of Each Body Part Before Handover
Cranes being used to clear the debris of the crashed Air India plane, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, June 14, 2025 (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 14, 2025 at 2:12 PM IST

2 Min Read

Ahmedabad: The kin of the deceased in the Ahmedabad plane crash have demanded DNA testing of each body part before the body is handed over to them.

At least 274 people have been killed after a London-bound Air India flight crashed moments after take-off outside the Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on June 12. 241 people who were on board the ill-fated flight died while one person cheated death and had a miraculous escape. Former Gujarat Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Rupani was among the deceased.

A special DNA cell has been set up at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. Samples are being collected from the kin of the deceased and DNA tests are being done. Once the body is identified, after 72 hours, it is handed over to the kin of the deceased, the hospital administration said.

Sachin Pawar from Maharashtra, who lost his uncle and aunt in the horrific plane crash, told ETV Bharat, "The last rites is of extreme importance in all religions including Hindu. So the administration should respect everyone's feelings. A lot of people have lost their everything in the accident. It is obvious that the kin of the victims will have a doubt that the body parts which they will take are of their own relatives. The final rites should be performed as per the religious tradition and so we demand a DNA test for each body part of the deceased."

The authorities at the civil hospital are yet to respond to the demand by Sachin Pawar.

The Narendra Modi government has constituted a high-level probe into the crash, the worst in recent aviation history. Prime Minister Modi visited the crash site along with Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu. The Tata Group, which owns Air India, has announced an ex-gratia of Rs one crore to the kin of each deceased.

