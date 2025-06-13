Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Jharkhand School Offers Prayers For Victims

Ranchi: On Thursday afternoon, a London-bound flight from Ahmedabad crashed thirty seconds after takeoff, with 242 people on board. The Air India Flight 171 incident claimed 241 lives, with just one lone survivor, making it one of the deadliest in Indian civil aviation history.

With this incident that shook the entire nation, people all over the country are mourning the tragic loss, with tribute gatherings and condolence meetings taking place across the country. Joining the mourning is the Mukhyamantri Utkrishta Vidyalaya (Goverment Middle School), Bariyatu, Jharkhand. Students, teachers, and other staff from the school gathered and expressed their condolences for the lives lost in the tragic incident.

Students light candles in tribute. (ETV Bharat)

In an atmosphere of mourning at the school Friday morning, students lit candles and observed silence during the school assembly.

“This accident is shocking not just for the families of the victims but also for the entire country. That is why we (the students and staff of the school), decided to hold a prayer observance for the victims. We offer our condolences to the families and prayers for those departed in the tragic incident,” said Deepak Kumar, the school principal, adding, "We conducted a candle-light observance praying for the souls of the 241 souls lost in this incident.

The students, on their part, said that they were shocked to see such a big tragedy for the first time and prayed to the almighty that such a day should never come in the future. "This is an extremely shocking and saddening incident, with so many Indians and foreign national perishing in the crash. We pray for their souls," said Tanisha, a student from the school.